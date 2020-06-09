Andy Considine confident Aberdeen pair will come back firing after enforced break

Defender Andy Considine is confident Aberdeen will return to training stronger and ready to attack the new season.

Three months after Scottish football shutdown at all levels due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Premiership clubs can return to socially-distanced training from Thursday.

The SPFL have set a target of August 1 for the top-flight to kick-off.

Aberdeen players had been training alone at home since mid-March due to the strict lockdown rules enforced by the Scottish government.

Considine believes three months off from football will have benefited long-term injury absentees Scott McKenna and Scott Wright.

Scotland international McKenna was ruled out for the rest of the campaign with a hamstring tear suffered in late February.

Attacker Wright has not played since suffering a cruciate ligament injury last September, but is now fit.

Considine, 33, said: “Players that were injured have had time to get a really good rest and rehabilitate properly.

“That will be a huge positive going into the new season.

“We had main players out with really bad injuries.

“Young Scott Wright injured his knee and Scott McKenna struggled with his hamstring.

“Now we will have everyone fully fit for pre-season and we will have a real crack at it when it comes along.”

Considine is relishing meeting up with the squad again, particularly with everyone fully fit following a frustrating season hindered by injuries.

As well McKenna and Wright, Funso Ojo (torn hamstring), Craig Bryson (ankle), Ash Taylor (hamstring tear), on-loan NAC defender Greg Leigh (fractured tibia) and on-loan Bristol defender Zak Vyner (shoulder) suffer long-term injuries last term/

Considine said: “It was quite an injury hampered season, but the boys who came in stepped up.

“A lot of squad players were getting a lot of game time which was great and they all did their bit for the team.

“We have such a strong squad and the manager has assembled a brilliant team.

“We need everyone when injuries like this come along.”

Aberdeen were sitting fourth when the Premiership was shut-down due to the Covid-19 outbreak on March 13.

The SPFL board eventually called time on the 2019-20 top flight, confirming Aberdeen in fourth place.

That was enough to secure European qualification for a seventh successive season.

Considine was disappointed the Dons were denied the opportunity to finish higher as he is convinced they were finally beginning to find form.

The defender, who scooped the Evening Express Player of the Year award, said: “We had quite a big clear out last summer where a lot of boys left and there were a lot of new faces coming in.

“It took us a while to adapt and you could see that with the lack of consistency and results.

“We produced some brilliant results at times and then would have some real lows which was extremely frustrating.

“It was disappointing to finish fourth as we were really starting to find some form in February and March.”

Considine has watched coverage of the closed-door Bundesliga games from Germany and that will be the norm for Scottish football initially on the return to action in early August.

He said: “I have never had three months of not knowing when I was going back to football. It was great to hear that they are looking at the start of August.

“Hopefully by the turn of the year we can maybe start to let them in drips and drabs.

“Football is not the same without fans.

“You see that with the Bundesliga as it looks pretty eerie watching that.

“It reminds you of almost an under-18 game or a reserve game, that kind of feel.

“But it is what is best for everybody’s health and wellbeing.”