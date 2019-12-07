Considine has chance to feature for Aberdeen at Easter Road today along with McGinn

Aberdeen’s squad could be bolstered for the visit to Easter Road today, according to assistant manager Tony Docherty.

There was potentially good news on the injury front for the Premiership clash with Hibs.

Both defender Andy Considine – taken off late in the 2-2 draw against Rangers after scoring the equaliser – and winger Niall McGinn, who suffered a calf strain last weekend after scoring the winner against St Mirren, are in line to return.

Docherty said: “Andy Considine picked up an injury and we had to take him off in the game, but he’s not showing any great signs (of injury).

“It was just a knock he got on the hip which limited his mobility in the game.

“He was in with the physios on Thursday and in for training yesterday.

“We’re hopeful he’ll be ok.

“We’re also hoping to have McGinn in contention as well.”

However, central midfield duo Craig Bryson and Funso Ojo remain on the sidelines.

Bryson’s struggles since signing in the summer have continued and he has another ankle injury, having been chopped down against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park a couple of weeks ago.

Ojo has been out since the home league game against Saints with a hamstring tear.

The Dons management team again used defensive recruits Zak Vyner and Greg Leigh, alongside Lewis Ferguson, in the middle of the park against Rangers due to the duo’s absence.

Docherty added: “They are the two biggest losses. It’s been the story of the season so far with our two marquee signings if you like.

“Hopefully Funso will be back next week and Bryson not long after.

“With regards to that we’ve got to praise the squad.

“It’s testament to the spirit of the players who’ve been asked to play out of position that we’ve got through and always remained competitive.

“It shows the adaptability we have and that the manager always finds a way to make sure we’re competitive for every game.

“None more so than the most recent game against Rangers.”

Hibs’ undefeated run under new boss Jack Ross was ended on Wednesday as they fell 2-1 to Ross County in Dingwall.

They sit 10 points behind the third-placed Dons in sixth.

However, Docherty – who pointed to striker Christian Doidge’s run of seven goals in his last five outings – thinks the Dons must be wary of the home side’s attacking threat if they’re to keep up their own run, unbeaten in six league games.

Docherty said: “The interim manager Eddie May put a front two in place and since Jack Ross has come in he’s carried on with that.

“They’ve had a relative level of success with it, two wins, a draw and a defeat.

“Hibs are a team when you analyse them who carry a potent attacking threat, with Doidge on nine goals.

“Three of them, Doidge, (Florian) Kamberi and (Scott) Allan, have 23 goals between them.

“You also identify weaknesses we can exploit.

“I like Jack Ross and I think he’s come in and got results. It’s the same players, though – although it’s a different style of play.

“We just need to focus on how our strengths can overcome their weaknesses.”