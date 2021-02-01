CONFIRMED: Ross McCrorie joins Aberdeen permanently after Scott Wright completes move to Rangers

Midfielder Ross McCrorie has joined Aberdeen on a permanent deal earlier than initially planned after attacker Scott Wright completed a move to Rangers.

Loanee McCrorie, 22, was set to sign with the Dons in the summer, however, a £200,000 fee secured for Wright – who had already agreed a pre-contract with Rangers – saw the Reds pay the remaining £150,000 owed to the Ibrox outfit to land Scotland Under-21s captain McCrorie now.

He will now be able to play in the remaining league and potential cup games against the Gers for the rest of the 2020/21 campaign.

McCrorie, who has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal, told the Dons website: “I’m really pleased to officially be an Aberdeen player. I’m looking forward to continuing my development and being part of this exciting squad.

“We’ve still got a lot to play for this season, with some big games in the coming weeks, so there is much to look forward to.”

McCrorie is the fourth piece of good news for Aberdeen fans on deadline day, with strikers Fraser Hornby and Callum Hendry already penning loan moves.

Former Hibs and Rangers striker Florian Kamberi also signed on loan before tonight’s midnight transfer deadline.

Forward Bruce Anderson has been sent out on loan to Premiership strugglers Hamilton Accies, while Curtis Main has left the club by mutual consent.