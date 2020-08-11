Show Links
CONFIRMED: Aberdeen’s games against Hamilton and Celtic are OFF

by Ryan Cryle
11/08/2020, 2:17 pm Updated: 11/08/2020, 2:18 pm
Aberdeen were set to play Hamilton at Pittodrie tomorrow.
The SFA/SPFL Joint Response Group has confirmed Aberdeen’s Premiership games against Hamilton at home tomorrow and Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday have been postponed.

The Granite City is in local lockdown due to a spike in cases, with eight Dons players self-isolating after they visited a bar together on August 1.

Celtic player Boli Bolingoli compounded the problems facing the two-week-old Premiership season when he flew to Spain without permission last week and then played against Kilmarnock when he should have been in quarantine.The

