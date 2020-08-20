CONFIRMED! Aberdeen to play Faroe Islands’ Runavik in Europa League first qualifying round

Aberdeen will meet the Faroe Islands’ NSI Runavik in the first round of Europa League qualifying.

While the Dons were gearing up for tonight’s Premiership return at St Johnstone, Runavik were taking on Welsh outfit Barry Town at home in the preliminary round.

The Faroese outfit ran out 5-1 winners against a Dragons side which featured experienced Wales international David Cotterill, with all six goals scored in the second period.

Runavik scored three times in 15 minutes after the break, with a double from Klaemont Andrasson Olsen – the top scorer in Faroese top-flight history – and Peter Knudsen providing the third.

Olsen then completed his hat-trick on 74 minutes, and, on 83 minutes, Oskar Johannes Loken netted the fifth.

With two minutes to play, Kayne McLaggon got the visitors’ consolation goal.

Runavik – who are currently fourth in their domestic league – will now travel to Pittodrie to meet Derek McInnes’ Reds on August 27 for a tie which will be played over one leg due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus crisis.