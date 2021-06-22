Confirmed: Aberdeen-target Clark Robertson joins Portsmouth on two-year deal

Portsmouth have confirmed the signing of defender Clark Robertson on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old had held talks with Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass and visited Cormack Park.

Israeli club Hapoel Jerusalem were also linked with Robertson, who was a free agent after leaving Rotherham United.

Pompey head coach Danny Cowley is pleased Robertson has opted to join the Blues.

He said: “We’re delighted to sign Clark, who brings with him a wealth of Championship experience.

“He has also been promoted from this division and, at the age of 27, is coming into the prime of his career.

“It was very important for us to sign a left-sided centre-half in order to provide balance in that area of the pitch.

“His playing characteristics fit with our game idea, while he possesses a real composure on the ball and a nice range of passing. In that sense, as well as being our first senior defensive signing, he’s also our first attacking signing!

“Clark is a really good footballer and also a really good person. I believe he will add to the character in our dressing room.”