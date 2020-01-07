CONFIRMED: Aberdeen sign midfielder Dylan McGeouch from Sunderland

Midfielder Dylan McGeouch has become Aberdeen’s first January signing.

The 26-year-old Scotland international – who turns 27 next week – had been in talks with the Dons and, having penned a two-and-a-half-year deal , will be with the team when they leave for their warm weather training camp in Dubai tomorrow.

McGeouch has also had spells at Celtic, Coventry City and Hibernian, with Reds boss Derek McInnes a long-time admirer of the player, who he will hope can provide the creative spark in the middle of the pitch which has been missing for Aberdeen at times this season.

McInnes said: “I’m delighted Dylan has joined us, he’s a player I’ve admired for a considerable period.

“I’m looking forward to getting him integrated as part of the squad. We’ve struggled with injuries in the midfield and bringing in a player of his ability will reinforce that area of the team and will benefit us greatly.”