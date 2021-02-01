CONFIRMED: Aberdeen sign Callum Hendry on loan from St Johnstone, as Derek McInnes talks up striker’s ‘great potential’

Aberdeen have confirmed the loan signing of Callum Hendry – the club’s second deadline-day addition.

Hendry, 23, the son of Scotland legend Colin, arrives until the end of campaign.

The striker, who has 14 Premiership goals over the past four seasons, found himself out of favour at Premiership rivals St Johnstone.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, who signed Scotland Under-21 international Fraser Hornby on loan earlier this evening, told the club website: “I’m delighted we’ve managed to secure Callum on loan.

“He’s a player we feel can, not only give us a physical presence at the top of the pitch, but he is a player with great potential.

“He arrives, along with Fraser and he gives us good options in the forward areas. We’re looking forward to working with him.”