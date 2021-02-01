CONFIRMED: Aberdeen complete loan signing of Florian Kamberi, with Derek McInnes confident forward can settle quickly following Premiership experience with Hibernian and Rangers

Aberdeen have completed a loan deal for former Hibernian and Rangers striker Florian Kamberi – to make it a haul of three attacking deadline day captures.

Kamberi has joined on a temporary deal from Swiss side St Gallen until the end of the season, following the arrivals of fellow forwards Fraser Hornby and Callum Hendry.

The 25-year-old, who qualifies to play for Switzerland, Albania and Kosovo but has not been capped at senior level, is no stranger to Scottish football having initially joined Hibernian on loan from Grasshopper in 2018.

Following a successful spell in which he netted nine goals in 14 appearances, he was signed permanently by then Hibs boss Neil Lennon, spending a further 18 months at Easter Road before moving on loan to Rangers last January.

Kamberi netted one goal in six outings for the Ibrox outfit before the campaign was curtailed by coronavirus, before joining St Gallen last summer.

The forward has struggled for game time this season however, and will now form part of Derek McInnes’ new-look Dons frontline at Pittodrie.

Kamberi’s move is still dependant on a work permit, meaning he will be unavailable for Tuesday’s home game against Livingston.

McInnes said: “I’m pleased again to further enhance our attacking options. Florian has shown his quality in our league over a period of time and again, once we knew there was an opportunity to get him, we pursued it quite vigorously.

“He seems enthusiastic to be here. He has got undoubted quality, experience in this league and we’re hopeful that will help him settle quicker. I’m positive he can have an impact between now and the end of the season.”