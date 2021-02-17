Confirmation following surgery that Aberdeen attacker Ryan Hedges is out for the rest of the season

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has confirmed Ryan Hedges will be ruled out for the rest of the season by injury.

Welsh international Hedges underwent surgery in Manchester on Friday on a pectoral muscle injury.

Ryan had his operation in Manchester and as expected will be out for three to four months.” Derek McInnes

McInnes recently admitted there was some hope Hedges could yet return towards the end of the season – but it all depended on the operation and a closer inspection by the surgeon.

The Pittodrie manager’s fears have been confirmed with Hedges set to be sidelined for three to four months.

In a double injury blow, McInnes also confirmed defender Greg Leigh, who suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-0 loss at Hibs, will undergo surgery at the weekend and will miss the season.

Former NAC Breda full-back Leigh had only recently returned from a seven-week lay-off due to a hamstring injury.

Leigh is out of contract at the end of the season.

McInnes said: “Ryan had his operation in Manchester and as expected will be out for three to four months. He will be in a sling for six weeks.

“Greg Leigh will get his operation on Saturday which we expect will keep him out for the season.”