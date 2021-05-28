Colin Charlesworth can target Huntly debut after ACL operation is success

Midfielder Colin Charlesworth moved a tentative step towards making his Huntly debut after coming through UCL surgery in Glasgow this week.

The 29-year-old ex-Deveronvale, Inverurie Locos and Lossiemouth middle man signed on a four-year deal last month, lured to Christie Park by the plans laid out by manager Allan Hale.

Despite the knee injury suffered last year, Huntly made it clear they wanted to add his experience to their ranks.

Family ties to Christie Park

It’s a club well known to the family. His older brother played for the Black and Golds recently and his dad has bossed the club.

The former Elgin City youth player, who has twice been with ‘Vale, is back home and the rehabilitation has begun.

He has raised just over £3000 to pay for the operation and supporters and sponsors have joined forces to make that happen.

Huntly say a raffle draw will be held soon, with various prizes up for grabs.