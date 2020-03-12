Dave Cormack thinks Aberdeen are in ‘fortunate position’ should coronavirus hit Scottish football finances

Chairman Dave Cormack insists Aberdeen are being guided by the medical and football authorities on the coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) have declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, are now in excess of 118,000 cases worldwide.

The killer virus has affected 114 countries.

The WHO classified the novel coronavirus as a global public health emergency on January 30.

Cormack said: “It is clearly a serious issue and we are being guided by the SFA, the SPFL and the medical authorities on everything we do.

“And going beyond that trying to protect the first-team players.”

Manchester City’s match with Arsenal this week was postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus on the advice of the Premier League.

Arsenal players had come into contact within the last two weeks with Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis who confirmed he had tested positive for the virus.

Rangers will play their Europa League tie at Bayer Leverkusen next week behind closed doors due to the virus.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster recently warned Scottish clubs face “dire financial consequences” if coronavirus forces matches to be postponed.

Cormack said: “What I will say is that Aberdeen are in a fortunate position financially.

“But clearly if this were to go on for six to 12 months you get into a different kettle of fish.

“I don’t know the finances of other clubs but speaking for Aberdeen we have no debt and we have cash.”