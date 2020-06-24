Aberdeen FC Community Trust chief says £50,000 SPFL grant will help them restart initiatives after crisis

Aberdeen has been awarded £50,000 by the SPFL Trust to help community groups return to playing football and other activities safely.

The club’s charity partner, AFC Community Trust, will use the cash to help cover the cost of PPE, screens, signage and other measures to ensure the community and training facilities at Cormack Park and Pittodrie Stadium can welcome people back while complying with the latest guidance on Covid-19.

Thanks to a donation of more than £3.1m by businessman and philanthropist James Anderson, the single biggest personal donation in Scottish football history, the SPFL Trust launched a Covid-19 crisis fund to support all 42 clubs in the Scottish Professional Football League.

Every club was invited to apply for a grant of £50,000 to support work in its local community.

Volunteers from AFCCT and Aberdeen FC have been delivering much-needed food parcels across the city as part of its #StillStandingFree campaign to support vulnerable people, as well as checking in with fans through phone calls.

Liz Bowie, chief executive of AFCCT, said: “We engage with more than 17,000 participants every year across 60 programmes and initiatives.

“Ranging from walking football and fitness classes to dementia-friendly projects and providing meals during the holidays to children from lower income families.

“We are extremely grateful to the SPFL Trust and James Anderson for the generous grant, which we will use to ensure our community facilities adhere with the government guidance and can reopen when it is safe to do so.

“Post lockdown, the resumption of our AFCCT activities will have a profound impact on a wide range of ages across the community – providing physical exercise with all its wider benefits, including improved mental health.

“We are also looking forward to being able to provide much-needed social interaction for children in a fun and supportive environment, which in turn will continue to help motivate them both at home and at school.”