Aberdeen could operate on ‘one out, one in’ basis in summer window, but signings ‘difficult’ – Derek McInnes

Dons boss Derek McInnes admits it will difficult to add any more signings during the summer.

Aberdeen secured free agent Jonny Hayes on a two-year contract this week following his exit from Celtic.

However, that deal could only be done because the winger made the sacrifice of deferring his wages with Aberdeen for a year.

The Dons are facing a £10 million financial black hole due to the coronavirus pandemic and are haemorrhaging £1m per month.

The club have also opened up negotiations with players, management and staff regarding temporary wage cuts to help lessen the hit of the Covid-19 crisis.

McInnes admits the current climate makes it unlikely any additional signings after Hayes can be made.

McInnes said: “It is difficult to be making any more signings currently.

“You would never say never because the transfer window is probably going to be extended.

“From our own point of view, we certainly have plenty of players under contract.

“Whether players move on or not, you never know. If players are sold then we might get the opportunity to look at that.

“Certainly we won’t be adding to the squad (as it stands).”

Aberdeen have the vast majority of their first-team squad secured on contracts for the next season or beyond.

Only number two keeper Tomas Cerny is out of contract and the Dons have already opened contract talks to extend his stay at the club.

It is understood any possible new addition would be made on the basis of one out, one in – if the Dons were to sell a player.

McInnes and club chairman Dave Cormack have both recently stated there will be no cut-price sale of players in the summer, despite the club’s financial losses due to the pandemic.

Aberdeen beat off competition from newly-promoted Dundee United and a number of English Championship clubs to secure the return of Hayes to Pittodrie.

The Republic of Ireland international winger starred for the Dons for five years until transferring to Celtic in summer 2017.

Hayes won the League Cup with the Dons during his first spell and racked up more than 200 appearances.

During his first spell at Aberdeen, Hayes was utilised as a winger and terrorised full-backs with his pace, direct play and skill.

However, last season at Celtic he played in the left-back role.

Aberdeen had hoped to secure the permanent signing of NAC Breda left-back Greg Leigh, who had been on loan last season.

However, the financial impact of the coronavirus derailed that permanent move for Leigh.

McInnes has not ruled out revisiting a move for Leigh when the club emerges from the coronavirus crisis.

McInnes is delighted to have a player of Hayes’ quality at the club to strengthen that left-hand side for the next two seasons.

He said: “Jonny has demonstrated his ability to play in a number of positions – full-back, wing-back and as a wide player over the last few seasons.

“Having Jonny operating on that left-hand side, regardless of where we ask him to play, we still expect a high level of performance.

“It is great having that type of quality and person in the building again. He’s the kind of person you want at your club and I think he’s a brilliant signing for us.”

Hayes met up with his new team-mates this week as the squad go through socially- distanced training at the £13m Cormack Park.

McInnes insists the training facility has been a “godsend” as the Dons prepare for the start of the Premiership on August 1.

He said: “The fact we have Cormack Park and the challenges we face currently with all the protocols we need to meet – having the luxury of so much space is a godsend.”