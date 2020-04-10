Aberdeen bid to reunite Venezuelan full-back Ronald Hernandez with family during Covid-19 crisis

Aberdeen hope to reunite Venezuelan international Ronald Hernandez with his family during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Full-back Hernandez has been in the Granite City without his wife and daughter since joining the Dons.

Hernandez was signed from Norwegian side Stabaek for a significant six-figure sum on transfer deadline day, January 31.

With the current government lockdown restrictions, Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes and his players remain in regular contact with the 22-year-old via phone and social media.

However, the Dons ultimately hope to fly Hernandez’s family to the Granite City to join him when it becomes safe to do so.

McInnes said: “Ronald is still here in Aberdeen. We are trying to get his wife and daughter out to him.

“We obviously have every sympathy for Ronald as he is here on his own.

“That must make it that bit more difficult although the boys keep in touch with him and I am talking to him.

“You see a lot of British people trying to find their way home at the moment from far-flung places. I have a lot of sympathy for him.”

The Aberdeen squad cannot train together due to the current lockdown and the government’s social-distancing rules.

Players have been given a set training routine that they begin at 10.30am every day.

That includes the one session of outdoor exercise allowed under government restrictions.

All Aberdeen players do their individual training sessions separately.

Statistics from each player’s workouts are immediately transmitted to McInnes and Graham Kirk, the club’s head of sport and science.

McInnes himself is currently with his family during lockdown.

He said: “We are together as a family so I feel it is hardly a chore for us.

“We have two dogs and the three boys here so I am kept busy enough.

“We are watching from the comfort of our own homes people dealing with the crisis.

“People trying to keep alive or people trying to keep others alive.

“The people who are trying to keep the country going.

“My family are in a fortunate position where we don’t have to venture out the door.

“It is hardly a big ask for us to stay indoors.

“We get our regular daily exercise with the dogs and that is the highlight of the day when you get out the door while adhering to the restrictions put on us.

“And if everyone sticks to that hopefully we can get over this crisis that bit sooner.”

Meanwhile, McInnes believes a decision on the fate of the Scottish top flight season should be delayed until after a UEFA meeting on April 23.

He said: “I know it’s been a few weeks and a period of time without football.

“However, the UEFA executive committees are having a meeting on April 23 and I don’t think we need to make any decision until we know the outcome of that meeting.”