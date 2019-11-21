Scotland boss Clarke pleased with Aberdeen stopper McKenna

Steve Clarke insists Aberdeen’s Scott McKenna will continue to improve in a Scotland jersey.

The Dons defender won his 13th and 14th international caps in the wins over Cyprus and Kazakhstan to finish off Euro 2020 qualifying Group I.

McKenna received some stick on Tuesday night when he backed off Baktiyor Zainutdinov, who then lashed home the opener for the Kazakhs.

But the Scots recovered in the second period to run out 3-1 winners.

If fit, McKenna will be involved in March when the Scots try to reach next year’s European Championships via the UEFA Nations League play-offs, with Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary or Israel semi-final opponents.

Clarke insists the 23-year-old will learn from his minor error against the Kazakhs.

He said: “Scott is a young central defender finding his way in international football, as is Declan (Gallagher, who played next to McKenna at centre-back).

“They make little mistakes and it was a little mistake that was heavily punished. But that’s what happens at this level, that’s what I explained to them at half-time.

“The good thing for me was they listened to what I said and in the second-half they stepped into the game. It allows us to then free the attacking players to go and do what they do best.

“At this moment in time he is a good young prospect. Obviously he is picking up games all the time for Aberdeen in the Premiership.

“He has got a lot of clubs who have looked at him, maybe there will be a bit of interest in him.

“But I am not going to talk about or try to sell Derek (McInnes’) players. Derek will be on the phone to me straight away.

“The biggest thing for Scott is just to keep developing, keep working even if he makes small mistakes.

“I don’t know if it was Scott or Declan, but they should have stepped up on to the No 7 and not allowed them to turn.

“But those are little things. If they improve on them they will become better players.”

Clarke felt the performance of centre-backs McKenna and Gallagher was a major part of the Dark Blues’ positive second-half display.

He added: “In the second-half I was delighted with my two central defenders as well because they stepped up into the game.

“We knew we had to force the game against a counter-attacking team. You could see the threat they had on counter-attacks.”