Christian Ramirez completes move to Aberdeen on two-year deal

Aberdeen have completed the signing of US international Christian Ramirez on a two-year deal from Houston Dynamo.

Ramirez has spent his entire career in the States but has become Stephen Glass’ sixth signing of the summer, subject to securing a visa.

The 30-year-old made his breakthrough in senior football with Minnesota United in the NASL, scoring 53 goals in 95 appearances, before a further 21 in two seasons once the team joined MLS.

He joined LAFC in 2018 and was traded to Houston just over a year later, where he has scored seven times in 25 appearances. Ramirez has worked with Dons assistant manager Allan Russell through his Superior Striker coaching business.

Ramirez told the club website: “I feel extremely blessed and excited about the opportunity to play for such a historic Club, and more importantly to be part of this new era under the manager, Stephen Glass.

“When the prospect of joining Aberdeen FC was presented to me, I knew it was one I couldn’t pass on.

“I can’t wait to get to Aberdeen and meet the staff, players and supporters. I’m ready to give this club my all.”

Glass also tried to sign the striker last year when he was in interim charge of Atlanta United, following an injury to leading forward Josef Martinez.

His two international caps for the United States came in 2019, with Ramirez scoring off the bench on his debut against Panama.

Glass added: “Securing a centre forward was vital for us and, when we started looking, Christian immediately became a priority.

“We have had to work really hard as a club to get this finalised and we are delighted to be able to add a proven goal scorer who is still at a good age and is a full internationalist.

“We have no doubt he is going to add great value to our team and help all the individuals within it.

“His professionalism has been known to us for years through his relationship with Allan and his footballing ability will be obvious to everyone. I am sure he will display the reasons why we pursued this deal so vigorously.”