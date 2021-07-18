Christian Ramirez believes new Aberdeen captain Scott Brown will set the standard this term

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez has been hugely impressed with new Dons captain Scott Brown.

The Reds confirmed on Saturday that former Celtic and Scotland skipper Brown will wear the armband this season while last season’s skipper Joe Lewis has been named club captain.

Ramirez, who will hope to make his Aberdeen debut against BK Hacken on Thursday night, said player-coach Brown leads by example at training.

He said: “It is funny. I did not know what to expect from Scott when I got here because I had seen so much video of him, and seen how intense he is.

“But he is a likeable guy off the field and – as you might expect from a guy with his CV – he is the one who sets the standard in training.

“I don’t think you could speak about age catching up with him. In fact, it might be the opposite in Scott’s case!

“Maybe when you are at a place for so long, and then you go somewhere new, you sort of hit the refresh button.

“I wish you could see our warm-ups. Scott just takes off, and is 20 yards in front of everyone when he does them.

“That is why he has been a leader wherever he has gone, and why, forever how long he was at Celtic, he was that staple and that iron rod in midfield that connected everything.

“He has so much yet to give, and I have been definitely picking his brain about the league, and who we are playing, because he has seen it all.

“That will make my transition easier.”

Aberdeen struggled for goals last term during a disappointing season but former Houston Dynamo striker Ramirez is confident he and former Livingston striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas can form a fruitful partnership in attack for the Dons.

He added: “With JET, I have just told him to play free and play off each other. Don’t be worrying about I am here and he is there all the time.

“I say that because he is a natural floater, and I find myself floating at times too. If one of us is always occupying defenders, it will make life easier on the other one.

“With our presence in there, I think it will be a good dynamic to have, and a very good option for us to score.”