Children under-12 could be the first Aberdeen fans to return to Pittodrie

Children under the age of 12 could be the first Aberdeen fans to return to Pittodrie when the Scottish Premiership resumes.

The requirement for children aged 11 and under in Scotland to observe social distancing was removed last Friday and there is no limit to how many different groups they can meet in a day.

It has led to some calls for schoolchildren to be handed the chance to help fill SPFL stadiums when Scottish football returns next month.

Scotland’s national clinical director Jason Leitch said it was “an excellent idea” that was worth exploring and Aberdeen FC are also keen to ascertain if it would be possible.

The Dons are set to begin their 2020/21 Scottish Premiership campaign with a home match against Rangers on August 1.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen Football Club said: “We’d be keen to consider how this could work, in line with government guidance. We’d need to look carefully at the safety and supervision of the youngsters, but it could be a great opportunity for our younger fans.

“If it’s feasible, priority would be given to our under-12 season ticket holders and our AberDNA Junior members.

“We launched AberDNA Junior earlier this year to offer free membership to every child under 12 across the region with almost 2,000 already signed up. We had planned a signing on day at Pittodrie for these new, young members but this has been postponed due to lockdown.

“Having these new, young fans into the stadium, perhaps earlier than other fans, would be a fantastic way for them to start their Dons journey.”

When asked about the possibility of children being allowed into football grounds, Prof Leitch said: “When we get to crowds I think there may well be a thought that classes could go or school trips could.

“I think that’s an excellent idea. The extra bit we’d need is the ability to gather in large groups outdoors, particularly for adults.

“That will come in time.

“I think the idea is a neat transition to actual crowds, physically distancing. I don’t think it’s a stupid idea.

“It’s certainly worth exploring, but we are not there yet.

“One of the challenges of schools going back on August 11 would be transportation. So we’re going to have to solve those problems.”