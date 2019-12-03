McInnes: Rangers visit is a chance for Aberdeen to show how good we are

Dons boss Derek McInnes insists his side are ready to take on Rangers.

The Gers visit Pittodrie tomorrow night having thumped Aberdeen 5-0 at Ibrox on September 28.

But McInnes, pictured, is confident there will be a totally different outcome in the Granite City.

The Dons have also suffered at the hands of Celtic this term, being on the end of a 4-0 mauling at home on October 27.

Since then McInnes’ men have taken 13 points out of 15 in the Premiership and he insists they have the form, confidence and belief to inflict defeat on Steven Gerrard’s title chasers.

McInnes said: “I’ve got good players and there’s no doubt Rangers are a strong team and a strong squad with some very good players.

“But we are a good team with good players and we have an opportunity to show that tomorrow.

“I’ve got good players at Aberdeen and Rangers have got to feel that when they come to Pittodrie.

“The league table doesn’t lie that Celtic and Rangers are significantly ahead of the rest of us at the moment with the way they are performing and they are playing in Europe.

“It’s simple to say they are a good side – but we can still be good enough over 90 minutes to get the desired result and I have no doubts about that.

“We need a lot of things to go our way, but if we perform at a level we’re capable of then we can make it a significant night for us.”

McInnes believes his side have what it takes to get the points tomorrow.

But he says Aberdeen will need to box clever and pick the right moments to get on top of the Gers.

The manager reckons the Reds will be picked off if they go in with a policy of all-out attack from first whistle to last.

He added: “Supporters want to see their team be aggressive and set out to win the game and I get that.

“But we’ve also got to be mindful, and the supporters will be as well, of the level of the opponent.

“We want to have aggression, but we have to have some thought to what we’re doing.

“It can’t just be gung-ho and before we know it we’ve had a belt in the mouth and we’re scratching our heads about what’s happened.

“We need to be smart with our work – but more important than that we need to be confident and aggressive with our work.

“They’ve got some good players who make it difficult and they make the game stretched and play at speed.

“They’ve got a player in really good form at the top of the pitch in Alfredo Morelos.

“When you play against this Rangers team at the minute with the confidence they have it’s important to get a good start in the game.

“We know we won’t have it all our own way.

“But we need to let them know that we’ve got good players waiting for them here at Aberdeen and it’s important we go and show that.”

Winger Niall MGinn, who hit the Dons’ winner in Saturday’s 2-1 success against St Mirren, is a major doubt for tomorrow after picking up a calf strain at the weekend.

McInnes said: “Niall has picked up a little calf strain and is a doubt.

“Niall has been doing well, but he signalled over to the bench during the game on Saturday it had happened.

“We tried to get him off right away, unfortunately for us the Rangers game might come a little bit too soon.

“I don’t think it’s anything too significant and he was a bit better yesterday than he was on Sunday.

“If he’s fit, he’s fit. But if he’s not fit we’ll go with what we’ve got.

“Ideally he will improve again today, but if that isn’t the case then Niall will work towards Saturday and we’ll hopefully have him available then.”

Meanwhile, central midfielder Craig Bryson is set to miss tomorrow’s match and Saturday’s clash with Hibs as a result of the heavy challenge on his ankle by St Johnstone’s Murray Davidson last Sunday week.