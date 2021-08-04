Championship interest in Aberdeen midfielder Miko Virtanen

Championship clubs are reportedly vying for Aberdeen youngster Miko Virtanen.

Hamilton Accies want Virtanen to help bolster their bid to win promotion back to the Premiership while the Daily Record reports Morton and Ayr United are also interested in the Finnish under-21 cap.

The Dons have given the youngster, who had a spell on loan at Arbroath, permission to discuss a move.

Virtanen, 22, has not featured for the Dons so far this season and is understood to be keen on a move, either on loan or permanently, so he can play first-team football.

Virtanen, who joined the Dons from Everton in 2017, has been a peripheral figure in the first-team squad and Accies hope he can make a similar impact as former Don Bruce Anderson did while on loan at New Douglas Park last season.