Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Championship interest in Aberdeen midfielder Miko Virtanen

By Paul Third
04/08/2021, 10:32 am Updated: 04/08/2021, 10:35 am
Miko Virtanen is wanted by Championship clubs
Miko Virtanen is wanted by Championship clubs

Championship clubs are reportedly vying for Aberdeen youngster Miko Virtanen.

Hamilton Accies want Virtanen to help bolster their bid to win promotion back to the Premiership while the Daily Record reports Morton and Ayr United are also interested in the Finnish under-21 cap.

The Dons have given the youngster, who had a spell on loan at Arbroath, permission to discuss a move.

Virtanen, 22, has not featured for the Dons so far this season and is understood to be keen on a move, either on loan or permanently, so he can play first-team football.

Virtanen, who joined the Dons from Everton in 2017, has been a peripheral figure in the first-team squad and Accies hope he can make a similar impact as former Don Bruce Anderson did while on loan at New Douglas Park last season.