Dave Cormack pledges Aberdeen season ticket and AberDNA membership cash will be spent on football operation

Chairman Dave Cormack today promised supporters 100% of any extra season ticket sales and AberDNA cash will be ploughed into the football budget.

The Dons have launched a series of initiatives designed to improve the match day experience at Pittodrie.

That includes reducing the capacity to 15,500 by closing the Richard Donald upper tier next season.

The club will test a marquee before games to provide a band, food and drink.

And AberDNA Junior is a free Dons membership scheme open to all under-12s.

Cormack hopes these measures will drive up season ticket sales, which account for £2 million revenue, from 10,000 to 13,000.

He also wants to ramp up AberDNA membership from 6,000, which brings in £1m, to 9,000.

His message to supporters is back his vision and all the extra cash will go to the bid to “punch above their weight” and chase Celtic.

He said: “The promise we are making to our fans is that football success is our No 1 priority.

“And through season tickets and AberDNA, 100% of that money goes towards that football success.

“I would like to see us get to 13,000 season tickets over the next few seasons. We are suggesting 11,000 for next season from 10,000.

“That would give us £3m of income. Similarly with DNA if we go from 6,000 to 9,000 members it will bring £1.5m in.

“We are the fifth biggest supported team in Scotland.

“Why can’t we be the third biggest supported team?

“We are investing in all these initiatives to see if we can drive that forward. This cannot be about me or anybody at the club – it is about us. It is a membership. We all as fans own the club.

“I don’t own the club. I have a position here that brings responsibility which I take seriously.

“However, it is really important that we go out into the community and don’t give them spin, but give them real facts.”

The facts are that season ticket sales (£2m a year), walk ups (£1m) and AberDNA (£1m) generate almost half the football budget which has risen from £7m two years ago to £9.5m for the current campaign.

Cormack said: “It is costing us £750,000 more a year to run Cormack park now it is there. Two years ago we were spending £7m on the football operation.

“It will be about £9.5m this year which is more than we are bringing into the club in income.

“It is an investment. We brought £5m in at Christmas to give us that working capital to allow us to over-invest just now.

“We will take every window as it comes and we have a very strong squad of players now.”

Cormack wants to create a synergy with fans where as one the club can reach ambitious goals both on and off the park.

He refused to rule out challenging Celtic in the Premiership – his philosophy is think big and try to reach that aspiration.

He said: “Our attitude is this – you don’t start in any competition, whether it is a cup or a league, thinking you are going to lose a game. You just have to take a deep breath and go into win every game we can play.

“Why can’t we be second? Why can’t we be first in the league?

“We know Celtic and Rangers, certainly Celtic, have six times the wage bill available to them.

“Our goal is to try to punch above our weight. We don’t go into any of the 38 league games thinking we are going to lose any game. Last season if it was based on away games we would have won the league.”

Aberdeen have suffered an inconsistent season but are in the Scottish Cup semi-final and in the race for third spot.

Boss Derek McInnes has come under criticism this season but Cormack is 100% behind the manager and confident he can deliver on the chairman’s goals.

He said: “I am a fan and fans are entitled to their opinion, it is as simple as that.

“My opinion overall is that I am 100% behind Derek in what we are trying to achieve.

“And I believe we will achieve it with Derek.”