Aberdeen chairman Cormack will lead drive for earlier European group stage football

New Dons chairman Dave Cormack wants to open negotiations with similar teams in Scandinavia, Holland and Belgium over their Euro futures.

UEFA are set to introduce major changes to the format of European tournaments with a Europa League 2 set to be rolled out in 2021.

Every nation’s champions will still enter the Champions League but only teams from the 15 top-ranked countries will go into the Europa League group stages or qualifiers.

Teams below that ranking will go into Europa League 2.

That would currently include Scotland as the nation’s ranking is 16th.

Cormack is determined to ensure Aberdeen are a relevant European voice and has targeted breaking into the UEFA top 100.

He is in favour of a third European competition but wants the Dons to have a say in pushing for less qualifying rounds and earlier group stage qualification.

Cormack believes that would erase uncertainty over budgets and would guarantee more Euro games.

He said: “What we have to do is get into a position where we are having these conversations and we have a seat at the table so we can continue to be relevant.

“There will be changes in Europe taking place in 2021 and 2024 and beyond.

“There are similar clubs to us all over Scandinavia, Belgium and Holland.

“The key thing is getting with these like-minded countries to make sure we are relevant in that format.

“What I would like to push for is to continue with the Scottish domestic league being the core foundation for people qualifying for Europe.

“But when we get there we have group stages earlier as opposed to having four qualifying rounds to go through.

“We need to get out there and talk to other like-minded clubs such as in Scandinavia and ask what do we want out of it rather than just waiting.”

UEFA are also reportedly planning an overhaul of the Champions League in 2024, switching to four groups of eight clubs as opposed to the current eight groups of four.

Promotion and relegation from the Europa League and the new Europa League 2 have also been suggested.

Cormack said: “We have to see what happens with the top five leagues (Spain, England, Germany, Italy and France) and see if there will be some sort of European league with them.

“If there is a way to get up to the next competition the year after if you do well then what we are after is the guarantee to play maybe six or eight European games in a season.

“Then you can plan for that. But it is very difficult to plan what you spend based on one-off knock-out rounds.”

Aberdeen’s spend for football operations this season is £9.2 million and Cormack insists the budget is based on being in Europe.

In six attempts under McInnes the Reds have yet to progress past the third qualifying round. It takes four to reach the groups.

Aberdeen reached the groups of the UEFA Cup under Jimmy Calderwood in 2007-08 but only had to negotiate one qualifying round, against Dnipro of Ukraine.

Cormack wants discussions on any Euro changes to focus on earlier progress into groups.

He said: “We have built our budgets based on being in Europe every year.

“However, it is hard to budget for – how many rounds are you going to play in?

“With a third European competition clearly there is the opportunity for us to play more games.

“For me it is crazy that we go through these qualifying rounds.

“You can maybe finish a game on a Thursday night after extra-time and penalties and only then know we have to get on a plane to Kazakhstan the next week.

“These are the things we have to deal with.”