Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sends 4,500 thank yous to fans for season ticket response

Chairman Dave Cormack today hailed Aberdeen supporters for digging deep to help the club during the Covid-19 crisis.

Cormack is “humbled” that despite the tumbling price of oil and job losses in the Granite City the Red Army have still backed the Dons during this time of crisis.

The USA-based chairman recently issued an SOS to fans amid a dire warning of a £5 million black hole in club finances during the pandemic.

Aberdeen supporters have responded by snapping up 4,500 season tickets for 2020-21.

That is just below the ambitious 5,000 target the club hoped to reach by close of play yesterday.

The Red Army bought season tickets, despite uncertainty over when the 2020-21 campaign will begin and the likelihood that matches will be behind closed doors. The season ticket sales have also resulted in a £115,000 donation to the Aberdeen FC Community Trust from the Dons board to deliver food and calls to the vulnerable.

Cormack has also vowed supporters who have came to the club’s rescue during the coronavirus outbreak by buying season tickets will get “full value” for their outlay.

Cormack said: “A big thank you to the Red Army for being able to support the club’s cashflow needs at this stage.

“We set an ambitious goal of selling 5,000 season tickets by the end of yesterday. We have sold an amazing 4,500.

“It has been really humbling to see those who are ready, willing and able to step up.

“Especially considering where the economy is with this pandemic and in particular Aberdeen being hit doubly with the price of oil.

“There are those in Aberdeen that are being furloughed and laid off so we don’t take this lightly.”

Cormack was encouraged by yesterday’s meeting to discuss issues around resuming matches and reconstruction.

The 12 Premiership clubs and Championship winners Dundee United took part in the Zoom meeting which was hosted by Aberdeen.

Cormack said: “This was a very productive two hour meeting which captured the various thoughts on completing the current season and where each club stands in relation to league reconstruction.

“Crucially, there was constructive discussion on how and when football in Scotland could resume, with safety and well-being of players and fans being a key priority, along with ensuring the survival and sustainability of Scottish football.”

The group is planning to meet again next week.