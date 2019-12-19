Aberdeen chairman Cormack has briefed Dons squad individually on his vision for future – Hedges

Ryan Hedges has revealed new Dons chairman Dave Cormack has spoken to the playing squad about his ambitions for the future.

Cormack officially became Aberdeen chairman following the club’s annual general meeting at Pittodrie on Monday.

Stewart Milne has stepped aside after 21 years as Reds supremo, with Cormack – who returned to the club two years ago as a director then vice-chairman – taking the reins.

Cormack has helped bring in £5 million of investment as a result of a new strategic partnership with Major League Soccer Atlanta United.

The US-based software multi-millionaire, who also served as Aberdeen’s chief executive from 2000 to 2001, has already helped deliver the Dons’ £13m training complex, youth academy and community hub at Kingsford, with the facilities bearing his name.

Cormack has also taken on the task of securing £45m of funding for a new stadium at Kingsford.

On the pitch he has ambitious plans to move forward and challenge Celtic and Rangers.

Winger Hedges – a summer signing from Barnsley – revealed the new chairman has spoken to the Aberdeen players individually and collectively about his hopes for the future.

The 24-year-old said: “In my brief spell at the club I’ve seen that Stewart Milne has done a great job as chairman.

“He’s always been really good with me, Stewart. Now Dave Cormack is here and he’s spoken to the lads on a one-to-one basis and also as a group.

“He seems to really want to take the club forward and push on which can only be a good thing.

“His message was that nothing will really change. We’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing on the pitch and they’ll keep doing what they’re doing off the pitch.

“If we can keep progressing on the pitch and with the investment and partnership they have with Atlanta, it will make the job of the staff and backroom staff easier, which is a good thing.”

Hedges appreciated Cormack taking the time to personally outline his vision to the players.

The Welsh international added: “It is something I appreciated.

“At other clubs I’ve been at you don’t really see the chairman and you probably wouldn’t know him if he walked past you in the street.

“With the new training ground, Dave has been here quite a lot and he always makes time to see how you are and how you’re feeling which is really nice.”

Hedges believes the new training facilities, opened on October 31, are a big step forward.

Having a training base is something manager Derek McInnes and his predecessors in the Pittodrie hotseat have sought for many years.

Hedges has been used to state-of-the-art training facilities at previous clubs Barnsley and Swansea.

When he initially joined the Dons, taking minbuses to various locations around the Granite City for training was something he hadn’t experienced before.

Hedges said: “It was in my thinking because you always want to go to a club that is progressing on and off the pitch.

“That’s something Aberdeen are doing. If you look at the change of the chairman and the investment that’s coming in I think the club is only heading one way and that’s up.

“It’s really good the new training ground and we’ve seen the effect it’s had on the lads.

“Just to have a base and somewhere to call our own is something the club has been needing for a while.

“It’s a welcome addition and hopefully it can help attract players and keep players as well.

“When you’re taking minibuses to wherever you are training it’s not ideal because you can only stay as long as the bus is there.

“But at Cormack Park you can go out and do as much as you want on the training pitch without any problems.

“As a footballer you always want to better yourself and the facilities allow you to do that.

“The gym is exceptional and all the facilities are here for us to kick on as players.”