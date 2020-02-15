Aberdeen must show Celtic their ‘capabilities’ tomorrow, boss Derek McInnes says

Boss Derek McInnes today challenged Aberdeen to ensure league leaders Celtic feel fear at Pittodrie.

The Dons host the defending champions tomorrow and McInnes has fired up his squad to prove they are a team that should worry the Celts.

Gunning for an unprecedented fourth straight domestic treble, the Parkhead club have won all eight games since returning from the winter shutdown.

They have scored 27 goals in that winning streak to gain a stranglehold of the Premiership title race.

Aberdeen’s previous clash at Pittodrie against Celtic was an embarrassing 4-0 loss last October. All four Hoops goals came in the first half when Aberdeen were blown away.

McInnes has warned there will be no repeat as the Reds battle to retain third spot in the Premiership.

He said: “Celtic have got to feel us and fear us a wee bit.

“We have to ask the question and make them know this is an Aberdeen side that can worry them.”

“Celtic have to feel there is a capability within Aberdeen and hopefully we can do that.

“It is important we don’t give them too many opportunities, don’t make it easy for them and don’t allow their good players to perform.

“It is easy to say, but difficult to go and administer.”

McInnes admits the Dons were “miles off it” when crashing 4-0 to the Hoops earlier in the season.

In that game he was forced to utilise a makeshift midfield due to an injury crisis.

Defenders Greg Leigh and Zak Vyner played central midfield with winger Jon Gallagher in the No 10 position.

For the first time this season, McInnes has a full midfield to choose from with Craig Bryson set to return from a three-month lay-off due to an ankle injury.

Bryson has trained successfully for the last 10 days and will be named in tomorrow’s squad to face the league leaders.

Scotland international Dylan McGeouch, Funso Ojo, Lewis Ferguson and teenager Dean Campbell are also available.

The manager said: “We were miles away from it in the last game (against Celtic) at Pittodrie.

“The game against Celtic at Parkhead (2-1 loss, December) and the two against Rangers (2-2 and 0-0) have shown we can get close to these teams.

“We can be successful and give ourselves the chance to get positive results.

“That is by doing a lot of what we have in those other games and hopefully it is that type of performance and approach we get from the players tomorrow.

“We still need a lot of things to go our way and also get the balance right between attack and defending.

“But at least you give yourself a chance.”

Aberdeen ended a five-game slump without a goal when defeating Hamilton 3-1 away on Tuesday.

Having lost the last two games at Pittodrie, to Motherwell and St Johnstone, the heat is on tomorrow to end the home slump.

McInnes said: “Celtic have been impressive since coming back but were also in good enough form before that.

“Obviously they went into the break on the back of a sore one against Rangers (2-1 loss).

“Celtic’s response has been terrific and they look like a very hungry, motivated team.

“They have loads of attacking options.

“The options Neil Lennon has in his squad maybe helps with that hunger because you see so many good players not even make the bench for them.

“We can all recognise the strength of Celtic and if they come up all-singing, all-dancing, it will be a tough afternoon.

“But we have to step on to the pitch with the intent to make it tough for Celtic.

“We are the home team and have to carry a threat.”