Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes dismisses prospects of signing former winger Jonny Hayes after Celtic departure

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes admits the financial challenges facing the Dons are likely to scupper any hopes of Jonny Hayes returning to Pittodrie.

The 32-year-old winger is set to become a free agent after announcing he is leaving Celtic when his contract expires this summer.

McInnes would love to bring the Republic of Ireland international, who scored 30 goals in 207 appearances for the Dons, back to the Granite City.

But the Dons boss says the club are facing some difficult financial challenges in the coming months which will impact on player recruitment.

He said: “I am well aware of Jonny’s situation.

“But the fact of the matter is we are not in a situation where we are looking to bring in any players at the minute until we know the lie of the land.

“That is the case no matter how good a player is or what they can add to the team.

“Obviously Jonny’s association with the club and myself are there but we need to concentrate on other matters at the minute.”

Hayes himself said: “I have always loved Aberdeen, no doubt about it. Even playing against them was a bit strange.

“I have a good relationship with the staff and players up there.

“It’s been an option before. Previously there was talk of me going back on loan maybe.

“The current climate in Scottish football, you can’t really nail your colours to a mast and say you want to go there because it might not happen.

“The club you might want to go to, for example Aberdeen or Motherwell or wherever it might be, the club might struggle with finances over the next six months.”

Hayes revealed how a decision was taken on his future.

He said: “I spoke to (Celtic manager) Neil Lennon a couple of days before the Rangers game back in December.

“He was aware I was out of contract in six months and (said) he’d like me to stay.

“As the season went on we had similar conversations. He was quite keen for me to stay and saw me as part of his plans.

“I had the same conversations with (assistant manager) John Kennedy.

“When it comes down to the decision being made this week, I don’t know if the financial impact the virus has had on Scottish football has contributed to it or not.

“But I wasn’t being phased out, I was still playing regularly, in the team or off the bench, up until this virus struck.

“It’s always hard to think about leaving a club when you’re heavily involved in the team.”

Stoke City, managed by former Northern Ireland manager and ex-Don Michael O’Neill, are among the clubs understood to be keen on signing Hayes.

Preston North End and Cardiff City have also been touted with an interest in the former Caley Thistle player.

Aberdeen’s focus on smaller squad and stability in months ahead

Derek McInnes says it is imperative the Dons focus on ensuring they put the club on a firm financial footing as they gear up for the potential of the first half of the season being played behind closed doors.

The Dons already have 22 players under contract until at least the summer of 2021 and McInnes expects it is going to be difficult for him to add to his squad over the summer.

He said: “There are benefits of that for the players.

“I do feel if we had more players out of contract it would be like a cull.

“Those boys would be struggling to get contracts.

“Dave (Cormack), Stewart (Milne) and myself made a plan as for the last few seasons we have seen a lot of very good players from the starting XI leave the club.

“We were trying to make sure this season was more like the first few seasons where we could keep players.

“From a financial point of view, it is going to prove more of a challenge now.

“We are going to have to work with a smaller squad.

“When we have players under contract as we do, it is going to be difficult to make any additions.

“For the security point of view for the players, everybody knows what they are earning for the next year or so.

“We focus on that stability and hopefully it will help us get through this period.”

The Aberdeen manager admitted the Dons face some difficult challenges in the coming months as they try to balance the books ahead of the 2020-21 season potentially getting under way on August 1.

He told BBC Sportsound: “We are going to have to look at everything over the next month.

“There is still a bit of pain ahead for us as a club.

“We made a lot of progress with raising cash through selling season tickets and the wage deferrals made by the players and staff a couple of months ago.

“But that was really on the premise that we could get back to playing football in front of crowds by September.

“There is absolutely no chance of trying to bring players in at this moment in time.

“Normally agents are contacting you at this time and you are straight on to it because you don’t want to miss out on anything.

“We are always confident that players won’t roll up somewhere else without us having a chance to get to speak to them.

“But the truth of the matter is we are not in the position where we can bring players in.

“I am really trying to safeguard the future security of the players and staff we have.

“We will be concentrating fully on that over the next three or four weeks.”