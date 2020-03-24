Joe Lewis news is a boost for Aberdeen fans at uncertain time – Willie Miller

Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis indicating he would like to stay at the club beyond his current contract is great news.

Club captain Lewis is contracted to the Dons until summer 2024 but recently said he would be open to staying longer.

Lewis is an integral part of the team and a top-quality goalkeeper.

The keeper has been an ever-present in Derek McInnes’ starting line-up and has only missed a few games through injury.

It is a mark of how highly Lewis is regarded within Pittodrie that the manager made him club captain when Graeme Shinnie left for Derby County at the end of last season.

In signing a contract extension last May until 2024 Lewis emphasised his own commitment to the club.

By indicating he would be happy to stay even longer, Lewis clearly sees the club going in the right direction and enjoys the way it is run.

Aberdeen also have the new training facilities at Cormack Park, which are fantastic.

Lewis clearly has hope success can be secured with Aberdeen in the future.

Having someone from inside the club believe that sends a strong message to the supporters and perhaps other players at the club as well.

That message is that Aberdeen is a good place to be with a bright future ahead once we get over the issues at the moment.