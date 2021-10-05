Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Captain Scott Brown substituted due to cramp in loss to Celtic, confirms Aberdeen boss

By Sean Wallace
05/10/2021, 6:00 am
Scott Brown watches on from the stand during the 2-1 loss to Celtic.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass revealed he was forced to take skipper Scott Brown off against Celtic due to cramp.

The 36-year-old was influential in the heart of midfield but was forced to leave the field in the 72nd minute against his former club.

The game was level at 1-1 when Brown, who won 21 trophies during his time at Celtic, left the pitch.

Celtic would go on to score a late winner via Jota.

Aberdeen have now failed to win in nine games and have taken just two points from the last 18 in the Premiership.

Ideally Glass wanted skipper Brown to play the entire 90 minutes but had no option but take him off when he cramped up – with Dylan McGeouch replacing him.

Aberdeen captain Scott Brown is substituted in the 2-1 loss to former club Celtic.

Glass said: “Scott cramped up.

“The pitch was a wee bit softer than it has been.”

Scott Brown stats in the 2-1 loss to Celtic. Supplied by Opta stats
Scott Brown touch map in the 2-1 defeat to Celtic at Pittodrie. Supplied by Opta Stats

Brown was facing his former club for the first time since joining Aberdeen on a two-year deal in the summer.

Former Scotland international Brown led Celtic to nine-in-a-row and an historic quadruple treble.

Aberdeen captain Scott Brown watches the action from the stand having been substituted.

Celtic were desperate to retain their influential captain but he opted to join  Glass at Pittodrie in a player-coach dual role.

Brown came close to netting against his former club with a bullet header from a Calvin Ramsay corner kick but the midfielder’s effort was saved by Celtic keeper Joe Hart.

Glass reckons the emotions of facing his former club could also have affected Brown.

He said: “I said to him it was probably the emotion of the week.

“You don’t actually realise it but you would be an alien if that didn’t affect him.”