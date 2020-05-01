40 years on: Miller says 1980 Premier Division title was spark for decade of Aberdeen success under Alex Ferguson and beyond

Dons legend Willie Miller is in no doubt that Aberdeen’s title success of 1980 was the catalyst for the glory-laden decade that followed.

Sunday is the 40th anniversary of the Reds’ first Premier Division triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Dons wrapped up the title with a 5-0 thumping of Hibs at Easter Road, while rivals Celtic could only draw with St Mirren at Love Street.

In the years following that first silverware under Ferguson, Aberdeen went on to claim two more league titles (1984 and 1985), four Scottish Cups (1982, 1983, 1984, 1986) and two league Cups (1985 and 1989), as well as the European Cup Winners’ Cup and European Super Cup in 1983.

Pittodrie icon Miller reckons that first title success drove Aberdeen on to more silverware.

The former defender, who is now an Evening Express columnist, said: “That success in winning the league was the catalyst for everything else that happened in the ’80s.

“I’d been at the club since 1971 and along with myself there were guys like Joe Harper, Bobby Clark, John McMaster, Doug Rougvie and Drew Jarvie who had all been there for a few years.

“We’d been striving to be successful, we’d had a measure of success, but nothing to the level of winning the title.

“The goal was always to win the league.

“As a group we always believed it could happen and felt we could achieve it when many observers didn’t believe it was possible because of the dominance of Rangers and Celtic.

“When you climb that mountain and reach that peak it gives you that confidence to kick on. That title win changed Aberdeen as a club and changed the lives of the players as well.

“After that I was looked upon as a serious contender to play for the international team and eventually I went on to captain Scotland.

“Winning that title catapulted a number of us into the international scene and gave us the belief we could do special things.

“We took that belief into Europe, although in the season after the title win we got a fair lesson from Liverpool (5-0 aggregate defeat in the European Cup).

“But we learned from that and still had belief that we could do something and that happened when we lifted the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1983.

“The belief that title win gave everybody was the catalyst for all the success Aberdeen had in the ’80s in my opinion.

“Winning the league was always the pinnacle we were looking to achieve and once we’d done it we set our sights that bit higher.

“We managed to do that winning more league titles, Scottish Cups, the League Cup and the two European trophies.”

At one point in the ’79-’80 season, the Dons had been 11 points adrift of Celtic in the title race. But they went unbeaten in the last 15 league games to turn the tables on the Hoops.

Included in that run was two wins (2-1 and 3-1) at Celtic Park within the space of a couple of weeks in April and Miller feels those were also key games.

He added: “Even when we were behind Celtic we always felt we could still do it.

“We knew we had to do something special and in that run we had to go down to Celtic Park twice in April and we beat them on both occasions.

“Nobody outwith Aberdeen thought it was possible for us to win the league.

“Those were turning points, they knocked Celtic and they gave us more determination.”

Aberdeen won the league in emphatic fashion in the thrashing of Hibs with Steve Archibald, Andy Watson, Mark McGhee and Ian Scanlon finding the net twice.

Miller said: “It was an outstanding performance where we rattled Hibs and as the game went on we knew we’d done our bit.

“We were then listening to the crowd for news of the Celtic game and Bobby Clark in goal was getting some information from the fans about the scoreline at Love Street.

“At the end of the game when we heard the result the celebrations started from there.”

