Captain Joe Lewis warns Aberdeen must take games by the ‘scruff of the neck’ after 4-1 shocker at Ross County

Captain Joe Lewis warned Aberdeen must take games by the “scruff of the neck” to emerge from their current slump.

The Dons crashed to a dismal 4-1 defeat at Ross County, the club that were rock-bottom of the Premiership table prior to kick-off.

Aberdeen have taken just one point from the last three Premiership matches and have only three victories in the previous 11 games in all competitions.

A bad day in Dingwall, where Jonny Hayes, Ross McCrorie and Ash Taylor picked up injuries, got even worse when Hibs leap-frogged the Reds into third place in the Premiership.

We need to be better in both boxes. "That is what it comes down to."

Lewis has pinpointed ball watching in both boxes as fundamental to the disastrous defeat and insists there can be no repeat.

He said: “We were flat footed in both boxes and were waiting for things to happen, rather than being proactive and taking it by the scruff of the neck.

“We need to be better in both boxes.

“That is what it comes down to.

“You can argue about the general play and how we did, but, ultimately, if you are flat footed and watching the ball in both boxes, you are going to be punished for it and we were.

“We were slow to react and didn’t anticipate where the balls were going to land.

“If you don’t take your chances or make the most of attacking play, it gives them encouragement.

“It was hugely disappointing and we have to expect more from ourselves in both penalty boxes.

“Ross County didn’t beat us with an incredible piece of magic and didn’t stick one in the top corner from 25 yards.

“When the ball was going into the box, it felt like we were watching it too much in the air and got dragged towards it.

“Obviously we got punished for that.”

Lewis insists emotions were high following the ignominy of shipping four goals to the Premiership’s bottom side.

However, the inevitable post-mortem into the worst result of the season so far was delayed until the start of the week.

Lewis accepts there can be no repeat both defensively or in attack.

He said: “You have to assess the game and sometimes when emotions are high, it’s best to reflect maybe Monday morning and make sure we’re nothing like that going forward.”

It was the second time in two months Aberdeen have conceded four goals having crashed 4-0 to Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday November 22.

Lewis had to pick the ball out of his net after just 38 seconds in Dingwall after being left completely exposed by his defence when Oli Shaw netted a shock opener.

It was 2-0 in 20 minutes through a Charlie Lakin strike, when yet again the back three was posted missing.

Soon after going two down, the Reds switched to a back four.

Ross County took a bit of a gamble and left three up which obviously paid off for them. "We had to take the risks to keep going to try to get the goals back. "We ended up conceding for 4-1, which is hugely disappointing considering the defensive displays we have put in, especially away from home."

Aberdeen created opportunities, but a combination of poor finishing and positional sense inside the box, coupled with impressive saves from keeper Ross Laidlaw, kept them at bay until an Alex Iacovitti own goal on the stroke of half-time.

However, as they chased an equaliser, the Dons were hit by late goals from Shaw and Jermaine Hylton that rubbed salt into the wounds.

Lewis said: “Their keeper made some great saves in the first half.

“We deserved the goal, but didn’t capitalise on that in the second half.

“Although we got into some good areas we didn’t make the most of that.

“Towards the end of the game, we were pushing forward and they got a couple more goals which compounded it really.

“Ross County took a bit of a gamble and left three up, which obviously paid off for them.

“We had to take the risks to keep going to try to get the goals back.

“We ended up conceding for 4-1, which is hugely disappointing considering the defensive displays we have put in, especially away from home.”

Next up for Aberdeen is a home clash with Motherwell at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The Steelmen triumphed 3-0 last September on their previous visit to Pittodrie.

Although currently second bottom of the Premiership on goal difference, Motherwell, under new manager Graham Alexander, drew 1-1 with Rangers at the weekend to end the Premiership leaders’ 15-game winning streak.

Lewis warned there can be no hangover from the shocker at Ross County.

He said: “We need to make sure we lift ourselves.”