Captain Joe Lewis insists there is no confidence crisis at Aberdeen despite a slump in form.

The Dons are four games without a win following a 1-1 draw at Premiership bottom club St Mirren.

Struggling Aberdeen have secured just one victory in seven games and have been overtaken in third spot in the Premiership by Hibs.

Amid the recent run, the Reds have also crashed out of two cup competitions.

Derek McInnes’ team were dumped out of the delayed 2019-2020 Scottish Cup at the semi-final stage by Celtic at the start of November.

There was further silverware disappointment when meekly exiting this season’s Betfred Cup at the last-16 stage with a 2-1 loss at St Mirren.

Lewis, 33, insists the self belief within the Aberdeen squad they can secure success this season has not been dented.

He said: “I don’t think the boys feel they are lacking in confidence.

“Teams go through ups and downs.

“It’s been a disappointing couple of results. Rangers, Hamilton and then St Mirren.

“We should have won the Hamilton game and probably feel like we could have won last week (2-1 Betfred Cup at St Mirren) as well.

“We came to get three points (at St Mirren), but were really unfortunate with the penalty and red card.

“The key decisions didn’t go our way, but we showed a determination and spirit, rode our luck a little bit as well.

“With the way the game went we were happy to get on the road with a point.”

© SNS Group

Had Aberdeen defeated St Mirren, they would have moved level on points with troubled defending champions Celtic ,who sit second in the Premiership, albeit it only for 24 hours.

Prior to the weekend’s trip to Paisley, Scotland international Andy Considine said the target for the season was to split Rangers and Celtic to secure a money-spinning Champions League spot.

Ultimately, the Dons did not lose any ground on Celtic, who drew 1-1 at St Johnstone on Sunday.

Asked if he agreed with Considine on a potential Aberdeen Champions League opportunity, Lewis said: “It has to be the aim – to try and push on in the league.

“We take it game by game and don’t necessarily look at other teams.

“We have a big week to train ahead of the Ross County game and will try to take full points there.”

Lewis rallied from his own personal set-back when producing a strong performance in the 1-1 draw with St Mirren.

Just seven days earlier, the 33-year-old had made an uncharacteristic error in fumbling a shot into goal late on for Saints winner as they dumped Aberdeen out of the Betfred Cup 2-1.

Lewis’ blueprint for recovery? Work hard, be positive, retain confidence – and stay off social media!

Lewis said: “I’ve had it before.

“A few years ago I had a stinker against Motherwell and ended up playing them away the following game and won 1-0.

“So there’s been a couple of times it’s happened like that but I was pleased to get it out the way.

“You just have to use your experience and put things like that behind you.

“You feel pretty rubbish throughout the week and you make sure you stay off social media!

“You just batten down the hatches and work hard.

“There’s no secret to it – just get on the training pitch, get your head down, be positive and then put yourself in the same position and make confident, positive decisions through the game.

“I think I did that.”

Lewis was only beaten by a penalty in Paisley and has joined the growing list of players against the new hand-ball rule.

© SNS Group

Referee Bobby Madden awarded the spot-kick when a Jon Obika shot hit Tommie Hoban’s left hand.

Defender Hoban was less than a yard away from Obika when he unleashed the shot.

Lewis said: “It’s incredibly harsh. I spoke to the referee and he said they are told to give them.

“So in that way it’s not really the refs’ fault.

“But if they don’t give them then I don’t think anyone brings any attention to it.

“Tommie is a yard away from the ball, his hand is down by his side and he is actually trying to move it out the way as the ball strikes it.

“I don’t know what else he can do.

“I do feel for refs because if they are told to give them then it needs to be looked at.

“But we are still level at half time and the game is still there to be won and Fergie getting sent off in the second half made it more difficult.”

Aberdeen’s bid to end the winless run became more difficult when midfielder Lewis Ferguson was sent off early in the second half for a second yellow.

Ferguson collided with Obika in the St Mirren half with both players tumbling over.

© SNS Group

Lewis said: “Going what the lads are saying, Lewis takes an arm in the face just prior to the incident, but even the tackle itself is not a yellow card.

“Bobby Madden is a good referee and had a better view of it than me.

“We will just have to look at the positives of the second half performance in the face of adversity.”