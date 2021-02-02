‘Can you imagine listening to the Champions League music playing at Pittodrie?’ – Aberdeen defender Andy Considine targeting second in Premiership

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine dreams of hearing the Champions League theme at Pittodrie next season.

To make that a reality, the 33-year-old aims to set up a double-headed secon-placed showdown with Celtic at Parkhead this month.

And Considine is determined to prevent any regrets or thoughts of “what if” at the end of a season where Celtic have imploded.

The Dons sit five points behind defending champions Celtic, who have played a game less.

Celtic’s season is unravelling with just one victory in their last six games and Considine reckons a place in Europe’s top tournament could be up for grabs.

Scotland international Considine is frustrated the Dons have not punished the Hoops’ slip-ups, but reckons the chance for redemption will come in a double header in Glasgow this month.

Aberdeen face Celtic away on Wednesday February 17 and Saturday February 27.

Considine, 33, said: “That carrot is there and can you imagine listening to the Champions League music playing at Pittodrie?

“It would be something we’d all love to experience, but right now our main fight is with Hibs for the Europa League spot.

“We don’t want to look back with regrets – and we have said that as a squad.

“There are times when Celtic have slipped up and we haven’t taken advantage.

“We only have ourselves to blame.

“We’re starting to go into the business end of the season, we’ve gone toe-to-toe with Hibs for the majority of it.

“If we want to try and challenge for second, we need to bridge that gap and make sure we’re winning games.”

Two Premiership teams will play in the Champions League next season after Scotland secured a spot in the top 15 of Uefa’s coefficient rankings.

The league champions will enter the Champions League at the third qualifying round, two ties from the group stage, with the runners-up entering a round earlier.

Considine said: “The two games against Celtic we have coming up could be huge.

“It will show us where we are as a team.

“We want to get to that double-header at Parkhead sitting in a good position and with a chance to potentially leapfrog Celtic or get tight with them.

“So it’s a massive month for us.

“There is every chance by the end of the month we will still be going toe-to-toe with Hibs, but hopefully we can win games to bridge the gap and be chasing Celtic down.

“If that’s the case, it would be two massive games, but we have to get maximum points in the run up to that.

“If we don’t do that, it will be Celtic cruising to second place and us, Hibs and Livingston fighting for third and fourth.”

Time and time again this season Celtic have slipped up and Aberdeen have failed to capitalise by also dropping points.

That was the case at the weekend when Celtic crashed to a 2-1 home loss to St Mirren.

Aberdeen were held to a 0-0 draw by Livingston, who they again face at Pittodrie tonight, just three days later.

Considine said: “We managed to keep the backdoor shut in the last three games.

“That’s all very well, but we need to be winning games, we need to be scoring goals.

“That’s our main priority at the minute.

“It’s been getting through games like this one against Livingston that has helped us to third spot in the past and we’ve looked back thinking what a huge three points it was.

“We had some really good chances at the weekend and I felt if we had scored one we could have gone on to score more.

“That would have closed the gap further with Celtic, but we didn’t take it.

“So the game against Livingston at Pittodrie is massive if we want to get that third place and challenge for second.”

Aberdeen will tonight face an in-form Livingston side who – in drawing with the Reds at the weekend – extended an unbeaten run to 13 games.

Considine said: “We know what’s coming.

“Being at home, the onus is more on us to go and play a bit more football and take the game to Livingston.

“If we do get chances, then we need to take them, because I felt there was very little in the game at the weekend.

“It was just about gaining territory at the right time, especially down there, which is a very tough place to go.

“We’re at home this time and we need the three points.”