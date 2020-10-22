Callum Law column: Rangers’ performance could see Aberdeen change formation in bid to beat Celtic

Aberdeen were shown the template of how to beat Celtic by Rangers last weekend.

The Dons have what it takes to add to the Hoops’ misery in the upcoming double-header.

Victory in the Premiership on Sunday would draw the Reds level on points with Celtic in the table and be a signal of intent about Aberdeen’s ability to challenge the Old Firm this term.

Next weekend a place in the Scottish Cup final is up for grabs as the Dons look to end a 30-year wait to lift the trophy.

There’s no reason why Derek McInnes’s men can’t win both games.

This is the poorest Celtic team we’ve seen since the days of Ronny Deila and they are there for the taking.

Defence is where the Hoops are most vulnerable and that showed in their derby defeat last weekend.

Neil Lennon’s persistence with a three-man defence was badly exposed by Rangers with Celtic overrun out wide.

While Aberdeen have been successfully operating with three at the back so far this season, I wonder if McInnes may be tempted to change formation this weekend.

Watching the Gers gain control last weekend by using a 4-3-3 and pressing relentlessly could lead to the Dons trying something similar.

Having seen how much joy Steven Gerrard’s side had in the wide areas, and with quality there in Ryan Hedges, Scott Wright, Niall McGinn and Connor McLennan, dominance on the flanks could hold the key to victory.

Celtic are struggling at the back. Kristoffer Ajer has shown again this term that, when put under pressure, he lacks composure.

New signing Shane Duffy’s performances since joining from Brighton have been underwhelming.

Youngster Stephen Welsh played against Rangers, but that was only because Lennon was short of options.

Nir Bitton and Hatem Elhamed may return this weekend, which would strengthen their backline.

In the wide areas, Jeremie Frimpong can be a threat going forward, but is weak defensively.

On the left side it’s hard to judge Diego Laxalt on the basis of his debut.

Aberdeen showed how potent and ruthless they can be going forward with the first-half demolition of Hamilton on Tuesday.

Ryan Edmondson and Marley Watkins’ link-up play as a front two was particularly encouraging at times.

Dons talisman Sam Cosgrove is edging towards a return and was on the bench for the visit of the Accies.

Edmondson showed he is capable of providing a similar focal point to Cosgrove as well as being a good finisher.

Not having to lead the line on his own meant Watkins was given more of a free role, from which position in the past he has usually delivered his best form.

The last time Aberdeen beat Celtic at Pittodrie was February 1 2016, but there’s no question they have the tools to do it again this weekend.