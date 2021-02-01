Callum Hendry has point to prove after making loan switch to Aberdeen from St Johnstone

Callum Hendry insists he has arrived at Aberdeen with a point to prove after sealing a transfer deadline day loan move from Premiership rivals St Johnstone.

Forward Hendry has joined the Dons on a deal until the end of the season, becoming Derek McInnes’ second signing of the day following the loan capture of Stade de Reims striker Fraser Hornby.

Hendry has struggled for game time with Saints in recent weeks, having not started a league match since September.

The 23-year-old hopes a fresh start at Pittodrie can help him to rediscover his form from last season, which saw him net nine goals in 23 matches for the Perth outfit.

Hendry said: “As soon as I heard I was delighted because I’ve not been playing and Derek says I’ve got a chance.

“The manager rang me this afternoon and said he really wanted me up here. He thinks I can make a big difference up here, he has seen me play before and he sees that fight in me that my dad had apparently.

“He sees I’m actually a good player as well, so he’s hoping to get the best out of me as everyone is and I’m hoping I can deliver it.

“I am really confident. I’m coming with a point to prove, to myself more than anyone.

“I know as soon as I can stick one in the net they will flood in, just like they did last season.”

Hendry, who began his career with hometown club Blackburn Rovers, is the son of former Scotland captain Colin Hendry, who hails from Keith.

Hendry credits his father with being the biggest influence on his career and takes pride in following in his family’s roots by switching to the north-east.

He added: “My dad’s side of the family is from up here, and it’s a big place in a lot of the family’s hearts.

“He’s a massive influence – the biggest.

“He has helped me through all the good times, and all the bad times. He’s realty important, he looks after me now.

“It’s good to have him on board as my agent to help me when these times come along. I didn’t know what to do when interest came in, I’ve never been on loan to a team in the same league before, let alone a team this size.

“He helped me, and I just hope I can come in and hit the ground running.

“I know how big the club is, as cliched as it it’s a massive club. Even just coming in to take my medical and seeing the facilities, it’s amazing.

“I’m excited. As soon as I heard they were interested, the only place I wanted to come was here.”