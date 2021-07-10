Buckie Thistle defeat Aberdeen to reach last four of the EE Aberdeenshire Cup

Buckie Thistle progressed to the semi-finals of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup with a hard-earned 1-0 win against Aberdeen at Victoria Park.

Jags striker Scott Adams took advantage of a defensive lapse in the Dons defence to net the game’s only goal after 38 minutes.

Graeme Stewart’s side will face Formartine United at North Lodge Park in the last four of the competition on Wednesday.

Miko Virtanen captained a young Dons side that included defender Kieran Ngwenya and striker Michael Ruth.

But it was the hosts who started brightly with a superb interception from Tyler Mykyta denying Sam Urquhart what looked a certain goal after only three minutes.

Andy MacAskill and Max Barry both fired over for the Jags before Connor Barron whipped a free kick wide from 20 yards in Aberdeen’s first meaningful attempt on goal.

Dons forward Jack Milne was inches away from breaking the deadlock after 18 minutes when his shot fizzed over the crossbar.

Mykyta, one of Aberdeen’s better performers during the opening period, had a shot saved by former Formartine United stopper Kevin Main.

But it was Buckie who went in at the break in front after Adams pounced on a slack headed back-pass by Mason Hancock and lobbed the ball over the advancing Tom Ritchie.

The Dons made a change at the break with Evan Towler stepping in for Kieran Ngwenya and Barry Robson’s side enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges of the second half.

Aberdeen thought they were back on level terms after 67 minutes when Kevin Hanratty lashed home but the strike was ruled out for offside.

Some great trickery on the left wing by Urquhart created a chance for Craig Cowie but he headed over as Buckie pushed for the pivotal next goal.

At the other end Main had to look lively to keep out Ryan Duncan’s low drive as the Dons continued to put pressure on the Buckie rearguard.

The Jags can now look forward to a midweek trip to Pitmedden to take on Formartine with a place in the final at stake.

Holders Fraserburgh were due to face Keith in the other semi-final but the game was called off after two Keith players tested positive for coronavirus.