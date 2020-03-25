Brian Irvine: Unity through coronavirus adversity will make Aberdeen stronger

Aberdeen legend Brian Irvine believes that from adversity grows strength and unity, from which better times will inevitably follow.

He hopes that is a mantra that will help people navigate these troubled times.

The former Scotland cap, 54, believes unity was shown in the series of matches he holds closest to his heart during his 12-year Dons career.

Not Scottish Cup wins or league championship triumphs, but the successful fight against relegation when Aberdeen battled back from the brink to beat the drop.

Aberdeen came through those tough times and won the League Cup months later as the show of strength from fans and players alike paid dividends in the climax to the 1994-95 season.

Scottish football has been shut down indefinitely since March 13 due to Covid-19.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has confirmed the club are set to be hit with a £5 million black hole due to lack of football.

He warned no club can withstand six months without income, regardless of size.

The Dons and Scottish football face a deep crisis due to the pandemic. Supporters also have health concerns and anxiety over job security.

Irvine believes unity can help everyone through this tough time.

He said: “It is a concern for Aberdeen, Scottish football and all the supporters.

“The hope is that Aberdeen can come through this stronger – that will be a good goal to have.

“There is a concern for every individual financially and it is the same for the club.

“We just don’t know how it is all going to add up at the moment – personally, for Aberdeen and for the country as a whole; how the government are going to pay for all the steps they have taken.

“I hope the things we learn from this situation make us all stronger and we are better for it.

“There are a lot of things we need to learn and during this time you have more time to think. To think about other people, about the community, our country and also globally.

“Hopefully we all react in positive ways which can only be good. However, it is all ‘ifs and whens’ because we don’t know how long this will last. We don’t know what the outcome will be because there is no precedent.”

With three games left of the 1994-95 season Aberdeen were four points adrift at the foot of the table behind Dundee United and looked certain to be relegated for the first time in the club’s proud history.

They beat Hearts 2-1 courtesy of a late Billy Dodds goal to secure a lifeline. Next they beat Dundee United 2-1 at home in front of a sell-out crowd before seeing off Falkirk 2-0.

That set up a two-legged play-off with Dunfermline. Aberdeen triumphed 3-1 at home and then won by the same score away.

Irvine said: “When we avoided relegation it showed what can be done when everyone is together.

“Players and supporters were all pulling together in the bid to beat relegation. Staying up that season actually meant more to me than the glory of winning the Scottish Cup or the League title.

“It was absolutely unthinkable, to me, for Aberdeen to be relegated. I felt the pressure before the match in Dunfermline.

“The manager’s job is to keep players calm and in the right frame of mind and Roy (Aitken) did that well.”

Aberdeen’s financial admission and Rachel Corsie’s isolation due to Covid-19 in the United States were two of the issues discussed on this week’s Northern Goal podcast:

Irvine hopes society will ultimately emerge from the coronavirus crisis more compassionate. He feels that valuable lessons learned must resonate for a long time.

He said: “Initially we have issues with social isolation and restriction, which are making everyone back off at the moment.

“However, I hope through all the difficulties we are having, good will come from it.

“Hopefully kindness will become more natural.

“Before, too many people were maybe too busy to be kind.

“The vulnerable are more at risk and this has made us all think about people less fortunate than yourself.”