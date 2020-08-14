Brian Irvine: Aberdeen could find it very hard to get Premiership campaign back on track after lay-off

Club legend Brian Irvine fears Aberdeen face a monumental task to get the season back on track after recent setbacks.

Three of their four opening Premiership fixtures have been postponed due to coronavirus lockdown guidance breaches by the Dons and Celtic.

Aberdeen already trail Rangers and Hibernian by nine points.

Dons boss Derek McInnes also faces a striker crisis ahead of the next game away to St Johnstone next Thursday.

Irvine said: “It is going to be very tough for Aberdeen to get any momentum going after having three games postponed so early in the season.

“Hibs are absolutely flying now and are already nine points ahead of Aberdeen.

“That could be 12 points ahead if they win this weekend.

“Another concern is just when Aberdeen are going to play the recently postponed games against Hamilton and Celtic because the schedule is so tight.”

After having three games axed the Dons will return to action in a rearranged game at St Johnstone next week.

However, McInnes could have Bruce Anderson, who started for the first time in the 1-0 loss to Rangers, as his only fit senior striker. On-loan teenager Ryan Edmondson has returned to parent club Leeds United having suffered an ankle injury in training earlier this week.

It is feared the England U19 international, who made his debut off the bench in the 1-0 loss to Rangers, could be sidelined for up to four months.

Last season’s leading scorer Sam Cosgrove is out for 10 weeks with a knee injury and Curtis Main is also sidelined.

However, Anderson has been forced to self-isolate as he was one of the eight players who flouted lockdown protocol by recently visiting a busy city centre bar.

The SFA and SPFL Joint Response Group are today set to reveal their punishment for the Aberdeen eight – Anderson, Jonny Hayes, Scott McKenna, Craig Bryson, Cosgrove, Mikey Devlin, Matty Kennedy and Dylan McGeouch.

As well as delivering sanctions for recent breaches, including Celtic’s Boli Bolingoli who did not self-isolate after travelling to Spain, the JRG will also set out punishments for any future breach of Covid-19-specific football protocols or government public health guidelines by Scottish footballers.

The Scottish football authorities could also punish Aberdeen and Celtic, in addition to their players, for the recent breaches.

It is understood Pittodrie chairman Dave Cormack will today make a statement on the internal investigation into the Aberdeen eight.

Two of those Dons players subsequently tested positive and had to quarantine for 10 days. The remaining six had to self-isolate for 14 days.

Irvine said: “What has happened recently certainly doesn’t look good for the game in Scotland.

“However the eight Aberdeen players have acknowledged it was a mistake.

“Unfortunately the club have had to deal with the consequences of not playing those games.

“It is a tough situation to have to deal with.

“It is difficult for the club but also for the supporters.”

In response to the recent breaches the JRG, along with the Scottish Government, have outlined a wide range of measures to “reinforce Scottish football’s commitment to public health and adherence to protocols.”

After the Dons players have been hit by their sanctions Irvine insists it will be time for focus to return to football.

He said: “It was the right decision for the players to come out and identify themselves.

“They made a mistake, admitted they had done wrong and will now have to deal with the consequences.

“Hopefully it was a genuine mistake.

“Now it is time to draw a line under it, move on and focus on playing football again.”