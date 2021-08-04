Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Breidablik boss disappointed by change of venue for Euro tie against Aberdeen

By Paul Third
04/08/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 04/08/2021, 5:51 pm
Laugardalsvollur will host Breidablik's Conference League game against Aberdeen
Breidablik manager Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson is disappointed his side has lost home advantage for Thursday’s Conference League third qualifying round first leg against Aberdeen.

The match has been moved from Kopavogsvollur, Breidablik’s home ground, to Laugardalsvollur, the national stadium in Reykjavik.

Breidablik’s 3,000 capacity home ground, which is five miles away from the national stadium, does not meet UEFA’s requirements and, while an exemption was granted for the last round against Austria Vienna, it has not been given for tomorrow night’s game to Laugardalsvollur which holds 9,800.

Thorvaldsson said: “It is sad that Kopavogur cannot stand in such a way that it is possible to play such games in the municipality, but has to go to another municipality with the game. That, of course, is very sad.

“Our pitch is a category two field due to floodlights and some facilities. The field has to be a category three field when you get to this stage of the competition.”

The change means Stephen Glass’ side will be playing on a grass pitch rather than an artificial surface and, while confident the change in surface will not adversely affect his players, Thorvaldsson is disappointed his club’s fans will not get the chance to see their team play at home in Kopavogur for their big game.

On the change to a grass surface, he said: “I don’t think it matters. We have played on grass fields before and have played well there. I have not inspected Laugardalsvollur, but I assume that it is a good, well-kept and good course.

“However, it changes the atmosphere on the pitch. You want to play home games at your home ground.

“There is a risk that the very few spectators who get to come to the stadium will be lost on a stadium as big as Laugardalsvollur. I expect that it will be more difficult for our fans to create an atmosphere.”