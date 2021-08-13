Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Breidablik boss accuses Aberdeen duo of trying to barge into Icelandic side’s dressing room

By Sean Wallace
13/08/2021, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen Manager Stephen Glass in the dugout with Breidablik boss Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson looking on.
Breidablik boss Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson has claimed  Aberdeen’s Scott Brown and Joe Lewis attempted to barge into his side’s dressing room  following the Europa Conference League tie at Pittodrie.

In an astonishing outburst Thorvaldsson labelled Brown ‘an acclaimed bully’ and accused the Dons skipper and keeper Lewis of yelling ‘disrespectful and ugly comments’.

There is no mention of the alleged incident in the referee’s post match report.

Aberdeen beat Breidablik 2-1 on the night to progress 5-3 on aggregate to set up a play-off clash with Qarabag of Azerbaijan.

Prior to the clash Thorvaldsson had made disrespectful comments about the style of Aberdeen’s play in the Dons’ 3-2 first leg win in Iceland.

The Breidablik boss claims Brown and Lewis were angered by his post match comments following the tie in Reykjavic and that midfielder Brown tried to ‘abuse’ his players.

Dons boss Stephen Glass refused to get dragged into a war or words in the build up to the Pittodrie clash despite Thorvaldsson’s comments after the first leg.

Aberdeen remain tight-lipped over Thorvaldsson’s accusations and insist the club would rather focus on the next game against Qarabag rather than be drawn into a tit for tat battle.

Breidablik manager Óskar Hrafn Þorvaldsson during the first leg in Iceland.

Thorvaldsson said: “They came to our locker room, yelled some very ugly and disrespectful comments.

“They were really annoyed about my comments but behaving like that is childish.

“I might have been a bit harsh with my comments but Aberdeen’s players are grown-ups.

“I am not really surprised about Scott Brown.

“He is, after all, one of the most acclaimed bullies.

“I am not surprised at that, but I am surprised about the 33-year-old goalkeeper behaving like a five-year-old.

“Scott Brown can say what he wants, but he can’t try and come into our locker room and try to abuse our players.”

Praise for game-changers Hedges and Ojo

Despite his accusations Thorvaldsson admitted Aberdeen deserved to progress to the play-offs.

He highlighted double goal hero Ryan Hedges and half-time substitute Funso Ojo, who set up the opener, as the main difference between the teams at Pittodrie.

Ryan Hedges (11) celebrates scoring the opener against Breidablik.

Thorvaldsson said: “I am disappointed that we couldn’t get the result we needed but the individual qualities of Ryan Hedges and Funso Ojo won the game for Aberdeen.

“We have to acknowledge the brilliant individual  performances of those two players and respect that.

“We could have gone ahead if we had taken our chance and it would have made it an interesting final 20 minutes.

“I am very proud of my team and the way they played over the two matches.

“I can’t really complain that Aberdeen went through.”

 