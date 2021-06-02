Brechin City confirm they will play in the Highland League next season as chairman Ken Ferguson steps down

Brechin City have confirmed they will join the Highland League for the start of the 2021-22 season.

Brechin were defeated by Kelty Hearts in the SPFL pyramid play-off and had made an attempt to join the Lowland League which was unanimously rejected by all 17 clubs.

It was reported that Brechin had offered to pay Lowland League clubs £1,000 per away fixture in a bid to join the division.

More than 100 people attended an EGM at the Glebe Park club on Monday evening where six members of the club’s management committee stood down, including chairman Ken Ferguson and vice-chairman Martin Smith.

Ferguson was the club’s photographer and programme editor before joining the management committee in 1993. He served as secretary for 15 years before replacing David Birse as chairman in 2007 and later joining the SPFL board.

Grant Hood, Ian Jardine, Anton Gerlings and Kevan Innes have also stepped down from the club’s management committee.

A club statement said: “Two resolutions relating to the incorporation of Brechin City FC were put forward to be voted on by our members. Both of these resolutions were approved with over 90% of those in attendance voting in favour.

“As a result the club will proceed with incorporation over the coming weeks and more information will be shared with our supporters in due course.”

It added: “It has been confirmed that the club will play in the Highland League next season and we look forward to being a member of the league and the new challenges it will bring, including travelling to new grounds and welcoming new teams and supporters to Glebe Park.

“Finally, all club matters will be conducted by an interim committee of Kevin Mackie, Grant Johnson, Murray Lindsay, David Taylor, Grant Turriff and Clark Renilson until the AGM in July where office bearers will be identified.”