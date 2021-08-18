Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen transfer target Martin Boyle signs new Hibs deal until 2024

By Sean Wallace
18/08/2021, 1:35 pm Updated: 18/08/2021, 2:09 pm
Martin Boyle celebrates scoring Hibs' first goal against Rijeka in the Europa League.
Aberdeen transfer target Martin Boyle today signed a new Hibs deal tying him to the Easter Road club until summer 2024.

Boyle put pen to paper on a new contract just days after Hibs rejected a £500,000 bid from Aberdeen for the winger.

The 28-year-old had a clause in his contract where he was free to speak to  interested clubs if they bid £500,000.

Crucially, that clause did not apply to Scottish clubs.

Hibs immediately rebuffed the Reds offer for a player they view as key to manager Jack Ross’  long-term bid for success.

Securing him so soon after the bid from Aberdeen, one of their main rivals, was rejected is clearly a statement of intent from the Easter Road club.

Boyle insists he signed the new deal because he is settled at Hibs and wants to win trophies.

Hibs winger Martin Boyle in action against Dundee United.

He said: “It’s a great feeling to agree a new deal at a football club that means a lot to me and my family.

“I think everyone can see how much I’m enjoying it here and how my own game is benefitting from that.

“As a team we’re always looking to improve and that’s key for me.

“Everyone can see the desire from the club, the players, and the management staff to progress and challenge for trophies and European football; that excites me and that’s where I want to be.

“If we keep working hard, then hopefully we will be able to create more highs than the ones we’ve already had.”

Hibs winger Martin Boyle in action against Rijeka in Europe this season.

Hibs manager hails Boyle’s impact

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass had pinpointed Boyle as a player who could bring an extra dimension to his attack.

Boyle can play on the right of midfield, the right of an attacking three or as a striker, and netted 15 goals last season and pitched in with 13 assists.

The Australia international has already scored five goals in the opening seven games this season.

Boyle was also recently one of four players nominated for Australia’s PFA Player of the Year award.

Manager Ross hailed Boyle as one of the best players in the Premiership.

Ross said:  “Last season, his numbers for goals and assists were outstanding, and he’s started exactly the same this season as well.

“You can tell he’s feeling good and he’s right at it.

“For me, he’s as good as anyone in this country in his position, and long may it continue, because he’s a major asset for us.

Hibernian’s Martin Boyle and Dundee’s Alex Jakubiak in action

“He’s also a really good character, brings energy to the club every day, and works really hard for the team.

“He’s a player of real quality and a really good person for us to have at this football club.

“I’ve had long conversations with our new CEO Ben Kensell about building something here and he has been hugely supportive in aiming to keep our best players at the club.”

Hibs building for the future with Boyle

Hibs Sporting director Graeme Mathie insists it is vital the club retain their best players, such as Boyle.

Mathie said: “It’s really important for us to have sustained success and to build on last season and to do that we have to keep our best players at the club; that’s why we’re delighted to keep Martin with us.

“Martin has been terrific for us over the last 18 months, and you can see how much he flourishes in this system.

“I’m looking forward to many special performances from him, and the team, in the future.”

 