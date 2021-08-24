Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen sign Wolves striker Austin Samuels

By Sean Wallace
24/08/2021, 7:32 pm Updated: 24/08/2021, 7:39 pm
Austin Samuels during his time with Bradford.
Aberdeen have completed the signing of Wolves striker Austin Samuels on a season-long loan deal.

The Dons have an option to buy clause for the 20-year-old from the Premier League outfit following conclusion of the loan spell.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists it was vital the Dons secured the option to buy clause for the highly rated striker.

Glass said: “We are delighted to add Austin to the group.

“He has a great pedigree being a youth international and coming from a hugely respected club such as Wolves and it’s important to us we have the option to buy at the end as we continue to build the squad.”

A product of the Wolves Youth Academy, Samuels previously had loan spells at Kidderminster Harriers and Bradford City where he made 14 appearances for the Bantams.

Samuels is the third striker signed by Glass during the summer transfer window having already signed United States international Christian Ramirez from Houston Dynamo and former Livingston attacker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

With pace and quality Glass is confident Samuels will make an immediate impact.

He said: “He offers great pace, energy and quality in the forward areas and we’re looking forward to seeing him impact the group as soon as possible.”

 

 