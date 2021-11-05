Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boss Stephen Glass warns in-form Aberdeen are ‘hungry’ to keep resurgence going

By Sean Wallace
05/11/2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Manager Stephen Glass applauds the fans at the end of the 2-1 defeat of Hearts at Pittodrie.

Boss Stephen Glass has warned in-form Aberdeen are ‘hungry’ to keep their resurgence going.

Glass insists there can be no let up after a successful week which reignited the Dons’ faltering season.

Aberdeen secured seven points from a triple-header against Hearts, Rangers and Hibs to move back into the Premiership top six.

Glass’ rejuvenated Reds have emerged from a challenging 10-game winless streak which piled pressure on both the manager and his squad.

With Motherwell next – at Pittodrie tomorrow – Glass has challenged his side to keep the momentum, and the feel-good factor, going with another three points.

Aberdeen’s Dean Campbell celebrates Lewis Ferguson’s winning goal in the 2-1 defeat of Hearts.

He said: “They are hungry to keep it going.

“It’s important we have an intensity from the first minute.

“The fact we are in this position, believing in the players that they can produce these performances, shows there is a standard we have set from start to finish.

“The players are enjoying feeling the outside plaudits rather than the criticism.

“The challenge is to keep it going against a Motherwell team that are hard to play against.

“I was getting asked a few weeks ago when we have some of the top teams coming up in Hibs, Hearts and Rangers and I was continually making sure Motherwell were included in there.

“We knew the game against Motherwell finished off the period before the international break.

“Motherwell beat us at their place (2-0, September 11) earlier in the season and we won’t be under-estimating them from this side of the fence.

“You will see that from the players.”

No negativity even amid winless slump

Glass has no fresh injury concerns for the Motherwell clash, but confirmed he will still be without defenders Calvin Ramsay, Jack MacKenzie and Declan Gallagher.

Aberdeen battled back from a goal behind at half-time against Hearts last weekend to secure a 2-1 win to extend the unbeaten run to three matches.

Glass insists the resurgence in form has not changed the mood in the Dons camp – because it was always upbeat.

The Aberdeen players celebrate at full time after beating Hearts 2-1.

He accepts the outside perception during the 10-game winless streak, the club’s worst run of form since 2010, was that it would be doom and gloom within Pittodrie and the Cormack Park training facility.

Glass insists  the opposite was true.

He claims no-one was down because there was a belief and confidence it would come right.

Chairman Dave Cormack came out and made public that belief – just two days after a 2-1 loss at Dundee – by backing the manager.

Glass said: “There hasn’t been a big change in the training.

“There has been more of a positive feel, of course there has been, but there was never a hugely negative vibe about the place before either.

“I say that and people think I am lying, but we have a group of players who are positive everyday they come in and that was why the belief was there that we could turn it.

“It’s really important that it continues or you get nothing for it.”

Aberdeen’s Marley Watkins unleashes a stunning strike to make it 1-1 against Hearts in the Premiership.

Keep the momentum going into the break

The Pittodrie clash with Motherwell is Aberdeen’s last game before the Premiership goes into cold storage for a weekend to accommodate the international fixtures.

Glass wants to go into the international break with relentless momentum and 10 points from 12.

We want to go into the break on the back of a good performance and a win, but we know how hard it will be.

“We also know what it feels like winning here at Pittodrie on a Saturday afternoon.

“The boys want to feel that again.”

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass

He accepts the outcome of the match will define the perception of how the mood is in the Aberdeen camp over the international break – but will not affect the reality of the mindset within a squad that he insists did not plummet into negativity and self doubt during the worst run in a decade.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass in the game against Rangers at Ibrox.

He said: “We want to go into the break on the back of a good performance and a win, but we know how hard it will be.

“We also know what it feels like winning here at Pittodrie on a Saturday afternoon.

“The boys want to feel that again

“It (result v Motherwell) will define the perception of the atmosphere around the place.

“I think the atmosphere within here will still be fine.

“I’m hoping that’s knocked out of the park anyway, that we go and win and everyone can’t say that it’s not going to be a happy place to be.

“We’ve got a number of players away on international duty.

“Hopefully we’ve got a few who are getting back towards fitness over that period as well.”

No fresh injury concerns for boss Glass

Glass confirmed defenders Ramsay, MacKenzie and Gallagher will all miss the Motherwell game through injury.

Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay goes off injured during the defeat of Hibs.

Scotland U21 international Ramsay, 18, was forced off just 30 minutes into the game against Hibs with a quad muscle problem.

Scotland international centre-back Gallagher came off in the 43rd minute against Hibs and needed crutches, having suffered a hamstring injury.

Left-back MacKenzie missed the defeat of Hibs after suffering an ankle injury during training.

Glass said: “We have no fresh injuries, but we also have no one back that has been out.

“We go with the same group that we had last week.

“We are looking for more of the same results-wise and performance-wise from the same group of players.”