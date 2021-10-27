Boss Stephen Glass insists rattling Rangers will silence critics desperate to shoot Aberdeen down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Boss Stephen Glass insists rattling Rangers will silence critics desperate to shoot Aberdeen down

By Sean Wallace
27/10/2021, 10:53 pm Updated: 27/10/2021, 11:09 pm
Aberdeen's Scott Brown (left) celebrates making it 2-0 against Rangers.

Defiant boss Stephen Glass insists Aberdeen’s Ibrox performance silenced critics desperate to shoot them down.

Glass reckons doubters have been lining up to put the boot into the Dons this season.

He praised an injury decimated Dons for their effort and belief in drawing 2-2 at the league leaders.

Aberdeen were only denied a win at the defending Premiership champions by a contentious late penalty.

Glass insists referee John Beaton got it wrong in awarding Rangers an 81st minute spot kick to equalise.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass in the game against Rangers at Ibrox.

He was also adamant the whistler made another costly wrong call for the free kick that led to the ‘Gers first goal.

Glass said: “Everybody wants to shoot the players down.

“Everybody wants to shoot myself down, the whole group down.

“The group have shown what they have got and I never doubted it the whole time.

“There has been effort, work rate and belief from the players in what we are doing and you saw that tonight.

“The over-riding factor for us is that the players gave us everything again.

“They did that even when we were on that losing run and were getting stick left right and centre.

“If you had given me a point at the start of the day I would have been happy but I’m disappointed with the way it ended.”

Aberdeen captain Scott Brown at full time after drawing 2-2 with Rangers.

Frustration as penalty kick costs Dons win

Aberdeen and Glass came under criticism for a 10 game winless streak.

That winless run ended with a 1-0 defeat of Hibs on Saturday and the Reds maintained that momentum at Ibrox.

I think we could have walked away with more.

“I watched the penalty again and it is not a penalty kick.

“It is a little coming together.”

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass

Glass reckons whistler Beaton denied Aberdeen a deserved three points.

Rangers levelled with a late spot kick awarded when David Bates and Fashion Sakala came together in the box.

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez makes it 1-0 against Rangers at Ibrox.

He said: “I think we could have walked away with more.

“I watched the penalty again and it is not a penalty kick.

“It is a little coming together.

“The boys put in a performance like that, with that work rate and effort.

“Rangers have a brilliant group of players but we get undone with that (penalty) and it is very disappointing.

“Rangers are a really good team with really good players especially at the top end of the pitch.

“Yet we were undone with a free kick that doesn’t look like a free-kick and a penalty that doesn’t look like a penalty.

“You can tell by players’ reactions when free kicks aren’t free kicks and penalties aren’t penalties.

“You could see Lewis (Ferguson) was very disappointed with the refereeing decision and got a yellow card for shouting about it.”

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson (left) tussles with Rangers’ Ianis Hagi at Ibrox.

Rangers left stunned and shell-shocked

Aberdeen stunned Rangers with a sensational opening spell where they were 2-0 up within 16 minutes.

United States international Christian Ramirez headed in the opener in the 10th minute before skipper Scott Brown doubled the advantage.

Rangers hit back in the 20th minute through Alfredo Morelos.

Aberdeen were denied the win when James Tavernier converted the contentious spot kick in the 81st minute.

The Reds’ defence was depleted following recent injuries to Calvin Ramsay, Jack MacKenzie and Declan Gallagher.

Rangers’ Calvin Bassey (left) tussles with Aberdeen’s Funso Ojo at Ibrox.

Captain Brown operated at centre-back and put in a superb shift.

Glass said: “For a group of players that were depleted to come and put in a performance like that speaks volumes.

“We were brilliant defensively and carried a threat as well.”