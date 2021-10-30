Boss Stephen Glass insists Aberdeen’s revival shows why he retained unwavering belief in his team

Boss Stephen Glass believes Aberdeen’s resurgence shows why he retained complete belief in his side during a 10 game winless slump.

Even in the darkest days of the club’s worst run of form since 2010 Glass remained unwavering in his support of the squad.

Despite mounting pressure and flak Glass never once doubted his team and insists that faith is now being shown to be far more than ‘hollow words’.

Glass says he always knew the Dons’ strength – and believes everyone else is now beginning to see it.

Only a dubious penalty decision in a 2-2 draw denied the Dons a win at Premiership leaders Rangers to follow up a 1-0 defeat of Hibs.

Now Glass has challenged the Reds to maintain that positive momentum by defeating Hearts at Pittodrie today – the only club yet to lose in the top flight.

However Glass boss faces a fitness sweat over in form striker Christian Ramirez but hopes the United States international will be passed to face Hearts.

Glass said: “I always knew that character was there.

“And that’s not just me saying it after the event.

“I’ve been consistent in my belief in the group.

“The players recognised that themselves.

“You don’t get a group of players doing what they have done in the last two games if they don’t believe that.

“It could be hollow words if you like, but I think the players have shown why I believed in them, and us as a staff, believed in them so much.

“I’m delighted they’re getting the rewards and the important thing now is to continue building on it.”

Reward for the work being put in

Such was the pressure on Glass and his squad as a winless run extended to 10 games following a 2-1 loss at Dundee, the league’s then bottom club, chairman Dave Cormack came out to publicly back him.

Again, as Aberdeen slumped to a fifth straight Premiership defeat with that loss at Dens Park Glass never swayed from his confidence that his players would deliver.

That faith was rewarded with a win against Hibs and a strong performance in the draw at Ibrox.

He said: “Even during the run of games that we were on, I continually talked about the players’ character, their ability, their belief and the fact that it was individual bits and pieces here and there that were costing us.

“I don’t think anything’s changed.

“Recent results have backed up the belief the players had in what they were doing.

“There’s nothing new in effect.

“I think they’re feeling a reward for the work they’ve put in.

“They were very resilient against Hibs and Rangers.

“Against Rangers they kind of weathered a bit of a storm.

“They were going into a bit of special occasion there.

“There was a lot on the line for Rangers.

“The atmosphere was probably more vociferous than it might have been in a normal circumstance.

“They had an unbelievable backing the other night, as did we.”

Challenge to end Hearts’ undefeated start

Aberdeen will today look to maintain the upsurge in fortunes when hosting Hearts, the only unbeaten team in the Premiership.

The Dons came back from behind to draw 1-1 at Tynecastle earlier this season and Glass aims to to one better in the Granite City.

He said: “They’re unbeaten for a reason. They’re a tough team to beat.

“We played pretty well against them down there and still never managed to beat them.

“Any time a team is on a roll like they’re on, they want to keep it going as long as possible.

“We know how tough it will be.

“We think we’ve got enough to take care of it.”

Fitness sweat over striker Ramirez

Striker Ramirez will be given a late fitness test for today’s game having limped off in the second half against Rangers.

Summer signing Ramirez netted the opener against Rangers to take his goal tally to nine for the season.

The 30-year-old has netted in four of the last five Premiership matches.

Situation with defensive injury crisis

Definitely ruled out of today‘s game are defenders Calvin Ramsay, Jack MacKenzie and Declan Gallagher.

Scotland under-21 international Ramsay, 18, suffered a quad muscle problem 30 minutes into the 1-0 defeat of Hibs and was forced off.

One of the stand-outs this season Scotland U21 international Ramsay is on the radar of English Premier league sides Manchester United, Everton, West Ham, Leicester City and Southampton.

Scotland international Gallagher was substituted in the 43rd minute against Hibs with a hamstring injury and had to use crutches.

Left-back MacKenzie was ruled out of the Hibs clash, having suffered an ankle injury in training in the build-up.

Scotland international centre-back Andy Considine is out until the new year following cruciate ligament surgery on an injury suffered in August.

Ramsay, MacKenzie and Gallagher are all sidelined until the international break and will also miss next weekend’s game against Motherwell.

Glass recently admitted he feared their absence could extend beyond the international break and was awaiting a further prognosis.

On Ramsay, MacKenzie and Gallagher , he said: “No update to me.

“They’ve been in with the physios.

“I’ve asked them to keep me out of it at the minute just to allow us to get through this little period.

“I know beyond the international break that they’re coming back anyway.

“It’s important to focus on the quick turnaround of these games.”