Boss Stephen Glass hails Aberdeen’s team spirit as the best he’s ever experienced

Boss Stephen Glass insists Aberdeen’s team spirit is the strongest he has ever experienced in his footballing career.

Glass believes that unity has been key to the Dons turning a corner in form as a 2-1 defeat of Hearts made it seven points from a possible nine.

Aberdeen jumped back into the top six with the win to follow up a 2-2 draw with Rangers and defeat of Hibs in a memorable week.

Glass played for the Dons from 1994-98 and won the League Cup before spells at Newcastle United, Watford, Hibs and Dunfermline.

He says the team spirit this season within the Dons dressing room tops the lot.

Glass said: “I have been involved in football for a long time but I have never seen a dressing room like it in terms of spirit.

“That’s me being honest, which is why my continual belief was there that we would get through this period.

“Their togetherness is amazing, the ones who aren’t playing are all part of it, even the injured ones.

“I am so happy we have turned things around quite quickly.”

First goal for Watkins since signing

Aberdeen fell behind to Hearts on the stroke of half-time to a penalty, converted by John Souttar.

Glass switched from three at the back at the break to go 4-4-2 and it was the catalyst for a superb second half performance and fightback.

Aberdeen netted through Marley Watkins and Lewis Ferguson to continue the resurgence in form.

Glass said: “At the end of the day it all comes down to players.

“The group I have are brilliant, their work rate is excellent.”

‘It looks at the minute that things have turned’

Aberdeen were mired in the club’s worst run of form since 2010 when losing to bottom club Dundee just two weeks ago to extend a winless run to 10 games.

Glass admitted at the time the Reds were ‘in a hole’ but they have dragged themselves out with strong results against Premiership big hitters Rangers, Hearts and Hibs.

He said: “Walking off at Dens Park didn’t feel great but you have to front it up, you have to do your work.

“I think it looks at the minute that things have turned.

“It is a good week’s work against three teams at the top end of the league.

“We were reminded of that plenty of times but I think the ability of the players, the quality they have shown, the mental toughness with the pressure that was on them, to come through that – I am delighted for them.

“We didn’t play that well in the first half but to come back the way we did was brilliant.”

Glass hails ‘brilliant’ skipper Scott Brown

Captain Scott Brown played at centre-back in the first half to alleviate Aberdeen’s defensive injury crisis with Calvin Ramsay, Jack MacKenzie, Declan Gallagher, Andy Considine and Mikey Devlin all sidelined.

The 36-year-old was moved back into his more familiar midfield role at the break and was influential.

Glass said: “Scott was brilliant.

“You expect that because he always is but I think the change of shape at half-time helped us control the bit a bit more.

“Hearts were controlling things a bit much in the first half for my liking but I had a decision to make.

“You are taking decisions when if it goes wrong you get asked as to why you are changing shape when you have not been beaten in that shape.

“It was bold decision from the staff and in the players executing it so all round we are happy.”

Aberdeen’s penalty kick calls

Aberdeen had a number of penalty calls rejected by referee Kevin Clancy including a hand ball when a Christian Ramirez shot appeared to hit Stephen Kingsley’s hand.

Hearts were reduced to 10 men in injury time when substitute Andy Halliday received a straight red for a bad challenge on Lewis Ferguson.

Glass said: “I’ve not seen any of them back.

“The one Ramirez hits I have been told by the linesman that his hands were by his side, I don’t think so.

“The other ones I don’t think are penalty kicks and the red card is a red card.”