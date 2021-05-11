Boss Stephen Glass calls for Aberdeen to save their season in all-or-nothing showdown with Hibs

Boss Stephen Glass has challenged Aberdeen to save their season by shooting down Hibs in a third place thriller.

Glass accepts the rest of the campaign is on the line in a Pittodrie showdown the Dons must win to keep alive hopes of finishing third.

If Aberdeen were to leap-frog Hibs to finish third, they would land an added £250,000 in SPFL prize payments.

Hibs are in control and hold a three-point advantage over the Dons.

Glass has challenged the Reds to land a hammer blow to their third place rivals to take the battle to the final game of the season – away to Rangers.

Glass will be without keeper and club captain Joe Lewis, who is ruled out with a rib injury – and could also miss the Rangers game at Ibrox.

The Dons boss said: “The rest of the season is on the line as there are two games left.

“The only way of keeping the season alive is winning against Hibs.

“We are well aware of that, as will Hibs be as a point is enough for them.

“I know what it means to this club to finish third.

“We are well prepared for the game.”

Hibs also hold a superior nine-goal advantage, which could yet prove crucial.

Glass is focused solely on three points and will not talk about going for “crazy victories” in a bid to eradicate that goal difference.

Glass said: “The first priority is we try to win the game and then hopefully third is alive for us going into the final game of the season.

“Then we deal with it from there.

“You are not going to get us going into the game talking about crazy victories and stuff like that.

“We are going to try to beat Hibs and see where that gets us.”

Defeating Hibs would bring further sheen to a positive week for Glass, following the successful capture of Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher.

The Dons announced the signing of the 30-year-old on Thursday and Gallagher will move to Pittodrie on a two-year deal in the summer.

Gallagher’s contract with Motherwell expires at the end of the season and the Reds beat off competition from Championship outfit Cardiff City to land the centre-back.

However, Aberdeen have been criticised by Motherwell manager Graham Alexander for rejecting the Steelmen’s request to wait until the end of the season to announce Gallagher’s signing.

Alexander is unhappy at Aberdeen turning down a request to wait until after this weekend’s final game of their campaign before announcing the Motherwell captain’s signing.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland International Declan Gallagher signs pre-contract agreement with The Dons. 🔴 The 30-year-old central defender will join the Club this summer on a two-year deal.#StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 6, 2021

Glass insists there was no issue and the Dons followed all the rules.

The Dons boss said: “It happens with every club in Scotland.

“We followed all the rules, all the guidelines and were kept fully informed throughout.

“So to me, there is no issue.

“I read Graham’s piece and he was pretty respectful as well.

“There was a little bit in it saying he wasn’t happy with our club, but he covered that as well.”

Glass will be without first choice keeper Lewis for the Hibs clash and the Dons skipper could also be ruled out for Saturday’s trip to Rangers.

On-loan Oldham Athletic keeper Woods has started the previous three matches, having come off the bench for Lewis when he suffered the injury in the first half of the Scottish Cup defeat of Livingston on April 17.

Set to go out of contract with parent club Oldham at the end of the season, Woods has agreed a pre-contract with Aberdeen and will join permanently in the summer on a two-year contract.

Glass said: “Joe is not going to be fit for Hibs.

“There is a rib injury, they are not broken or anything like that, but he is still in severe discomfort.

“It has taken a wee while to heal.”

Asked if Lewis was likely to be out for the rest of the season and miss the clash at Rangers, Glass said: “probably.

“But we will give him a chance for the weekend.”

The last time the side’s met, Hibs triumphed 2-0 in Edinburgh on February 6 courtesy of a Martin Boyle brace.

Hibs have been in pole position for third for the last few months and will also face St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday May 22.

Ironically Glass was a Hibs player the last time the Easter Road club finished third, in 2005.

He understands how much edging out Aberdeen will mean to the Edinburgh club, but is determined to wrestle third spot from their grasp.

He said: “Hibs are a very good team.

“I know it is a very long time since they finished third and I didn’t realise the last time was when I actually played there.

“They know what it means to finish third and will be desperate to get it over the line.

“They have been sitting in a pretty healthy position for a long time.

“We have managed to make a fist of it and will continue that against Hibs.

“Hibs are sitting in a cup final, so will be competing for cup final places.”