Boss Stephen Glass aims to toughen up Aberdeen during the summer transfer window

Boss Stephen Glass has vowed to toughen up Aberdeen in the summer transfer window.

The need to introduce more physicality to his squad was hammered home to Glass by the way this side were ‘rolled over’ 3-0 by Dundee United in the Scottish Cup.

Pittodrie gaffer Glass anticipates a busy summer window and will target ‘quality’ signings who will also bring a physical edge.

Celtic skipper Scott Brown has already been secured by Glass and will arrive in the summer on a two year deal.

Brown, 35, rejected the offer of a new contract at Parkhead to join Aberdeen.

Glass aims to deliver signings in the summer that will make Aberdeen not only better next season – but also stronger.

He said: “We know where we would like to add players and we obviously need a bit more quality.

“For me we saw against Dundee United there needs to be more physicality in the group that can play.

“You will see a better, stronger Aberdeen team next year.

“We know Scott Brown is coming in already which adds to the winning mentality of the group.

“It is not good enough for a fresh Dundee United side to come up and roll us over like that.

“It dents us, it hurts us but we learn from it.”

© SNS Group

Following the quarter-final exit to Dundee United Glass has just three Premiership games remaining this season before he can begin strengthening in the summer.

The Reds face Livingston away on Saturday where qualification to the Uefa Europa Conference League can be secured with just a point.

It will be the eighth successive season Aberdeen have qualified for Europe.

The Reds then host third placed Hibs on Wednesday May 12 before the season ends with an away trip to Rangers on Saturday May 15.

© SNS Group

Glass anticipates busy summer transfer window

Asked if he anticipates a busy summer transfer window, Glass said: “Probably, yes.

“There are a big number of guys out of contract and young ones coming through.

“We know where we would like to add players and we obviously need to add a bit of quality.

“While we are trying to get as many points as we can we have an eye on next season.

“So the two things are going hand in hand.”

© SNS Group

Glass suffered his first defeat as Aberdeen manager as the Reds were over-run in the New Firm derby at Pittodrie.

Frustration at the quarter-final loss will be further compounded by the shock exit of cup favourites Rangers just hours later.

Premiership champions Rangers crashed out of the cup on penalties to St Johnstone – who are gunning for a silverware double having already won the League Cup this season.

You learn about the group against Dundee United. “You learn what they are capable of physically. “Learn the quality they have got under pressure when they are tired. “We will be able to build on things we have seen in that game.” Stephen Glass

With Celtic also out of the tournament the Scottish Cup has been blown wide open.

Aberdeen will not be able to capitalise on the absence of the Glasgow giants as the quest to lift the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 is over for another season.

Only the bid to finish third in the Premiership remains

All that remains is the bid for a third placed finish in the Premiership.

With just three games remaining Hibs are in command of that third spot.

The Easter Road club are six points clear of Aberdeen and also hold a superior goal difference.

© SNS Group

Glass accepts there is ‘no hiding place or excuse’ from such a comprehensive New Firm derby cup defeat to a side in the bottom six of the Premiership.

However he insists lessons will be learnt from that defeat which will ultimately make the Dons stronger next season.

He said: “ You learn about the group against Dundee United.

“You learn what they are capable of physically.

“Learn the quality they have got under pressure when they are tired.

“We will be able to build on things we have seen in that game.

“We will be better for it next year.

“It is a really disappointing result, of course it is, and there is no hiding place or excuse.

“But it will make us better in the long run.”

© SNS Group

No option to rest players for quarter-final tie

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon had rested six players for the 3-0 midweek loss to Kilmarnock.

With the battle for third still alive Glass did not have the same luxury for the midweek 1-1 draw with Celtic.

Against Dundee United he named just one change from the starting XI that faced Celtic last Wednesday.

That change was enforced as right-back/midfielder Ross McCrorie was ruled out with an ankle injury suffered in the first half against Celtic.

Teenage right-back Calvin Ramsay, 17, who played for 73 minutes against Celtic, came in from the start of the quarter-final tie.

Glass said: “Dundee United were fresher, sharper and better in their pressure and on the ball.

“Overall we got what we deserved.”