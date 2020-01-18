Derek McInnes claims Aberdeen’s Sam Cosgrove ‘not aggressive enough’ despite three red cards

Dons boss Derek McInnes believes leading scorer Sam Cosgrove is not aggressive enough.

The 20-goal striker will return to action in the Scottish Cup tomorrow having served a two-game ban.

Cosgrove received a straight red for a tackle on Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer in the 2-1 defeat at Parkhead last month.

McInnes is adamant the tackle was fair and Cosgrove clearly won the ball.

Aberdeen appealed the sending-off and subsequent ban, but both were upheld by a Scottish FA panel.

McInnes said: “I actually don’t think Sam is aggressive enough – I will be honest with that.

“Maybe people will be surprised with that.

“However, you look at the three red cards he has had and only the first one with Scott Brown (2-0 loss to Celtic on debut, February 2018) you can say was justified.

“Sam was younger and just got caught up in it then in his first game.

“The one at Ibrox (1-0 win, December 2019) was never a red-card offence and neither was the one at Parkhead.

“For me he has one deserved sending-off in the whole time he has been here.”

Cosgrove was dismissed in his Aberdeen debut just a month after signing from Carlisle United for a late challenge on Brown.

He was also dismissed for a second bookable offence in the win at Ibrox.

Referee Steven McLean showed a second yellow and sent off Cosgrove for a tackle on Connor Goldson where he clearly won the ball.

Aberdeen could not appeal as it was two bookings and not a straight red.

Cosgrove served a one-game suspension.

The leading scorer, on 20 already this season, was dismissed for a high velocity tackle on Ajer at Parkhead but footage confirmed he won the ball.

He missed the defeat of Livingston and a draw at Hearts before the Premiership went into a winter shutdown.

McInnes said: “Sam takes a lot of punishment.

“Centre-halves look at Sam and see the size of him and give it out as well.

“Sam is happy to take it, but I would not say he is over physical, not in the slightest.”

Aberdeen will be braced for any bid from England for Cosgrove, the first Aberdeen player to hit 20 goals before Christmas since Duncan Shearer in 1992.

Middlesbrough, Derby County, Stoke City and Leeds United are all tracking him.

the striker is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2022 having signed an extension to his deal last January.

McInnes recently admitted he would be surprised if the Dons did not receive a bid for Cosgrove or Scotland international defender Scott McKenna during the January window.

However, he also underlined bids are not welcome and he does not want to sell either this month.

Meanwhile, on-loan Atlanta United attacker Jon Gallagher is expected to shrug off an ankle knock to face Dumbarton.

Gallagher, who recently extended his loan deal to the whole season, sat out the 1-0 friendly loss to Al Wehdat SC in Dubai after rolling his ankle in training.